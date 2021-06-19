Genshin Impact leaks: Next Genshin Impact update to bring free Beidou event named "Thunder Crash"

A free Beidou copy will be available for all Genshin Impact players to collect in the upcoming event, aptly named "Thunder Crash."

It has four notable challenges, with each offering an event currency for Genshin Impact players to collect. Three of these events will offer Storm Sleet, with the final one offering Crackling Crystal. Players will need 1000 of both event currencies to claim their free copy of Beidou.

Thunder Crash will be an electrifying event in the literal sense of the word, as the Electro element will play a crucial role in every challenge. Seeing as Beidou is an Electro unit herself, it's only fair to have an event she'll likely excel in.

Genshin Impact leaks: Free Beidou in the Thunder Crash event

Details on event mechanics:https://t.co/J7W0U0rEzn — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) June 17, 2021

The above tweet is a reliable confirmation of a Genshin Impact leak involving the Thunder Crash event. More specifically, Genshin Intel goes into a brief overview of all four challenges, starting with the time trial one.

As Beidou can inflict Electro on herself, she will help players complete these challenges easily.

Lightning Round

A Thunder Dwelling (Image via Honey Impact)

The first Thunder Crash worth discussing for future Beidou copy owners is Lightning Round. It's a time trial where they need to defeat all enemies but will have assistance from something known as the Thunder Dwelling.

When this Thunder Dwelling is fully charged (either by nearby allies carrying an Electrograna or being hit by Electro attacks), it will deal Electro DMG to everybody and then require a brief recharge period.

It's worth noting that an Electrograna can be used to withstand the DMG in Genshin Impact.

Weaving Lightning

The Nimbus Gem (Image via Honey Impact)

Thunder Crash's second challenge in Genshin Impact translates to Weaving Lightning. It's yet another time trial where players have to defeat enemies within a time limit, except this time they have assistance from a mechanic known as the Nimbus Gem.

If gamers carry Thunder Seeds or are affected by Electro, they will link up with a Nimbus Gem in Genshin Impact.

One link helps recharge a character's energy, which can increase with more links.

Two links make party members deal more DMG with Elemental Bursts.

Three links make all attacks create a shockwave where the foe is at.

Lightning Blitz

Lightning Blitz (Image via Honey Impact)

The third challenge featured in the Thunder Crash event is known as Lightning Blitz. It requires players to activate electrodes to quickly reach the destination within a time limit.

Either carrying Electrograna or being affected by Electro will help Genshin Impact players quickly reach the destination thanks to these electrodes. Beidou can self-inflict Electro, so she will be terrific here.

To extend the time limit, players need to defeat enemies or obtain Electro particles.

Ingenious Configuration

The Perpetual Mechanical Array (Image via Honey Impact)

The most important thing to note about this challenge is that it involves the Perpetual Mechanical Array, a boss who will drop materials for Ayaka's ascension in Genshin Impact. Aside from this event, this boss is a World Boss that requires the usual 40 Resin to claim the loot.

As for the event itself, players need to defeat the Perpetual Mechanical Array. However, they are free to use the Thunder Dwellings and Nimbus Gems listed above to assist them.

This is also the only challenge in the Thunder Crash event that drops Crackling Crystals in Genshin Impact.

