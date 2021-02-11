Top 5 claymore users in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact currently has six different claymore users across four Elements. All six characters are pretty great, though they still need to be ranked. Noelle, who is left off this list, is not as bad as Lisa is for catalyst users or Amber for bow users. She is a competent defensive asset to a team, but the other five claymore wielders are just a bit better.

Genshin Impact Top 5 claymore characters

#5 - Chongyun

Chongyun

"A young exorcist from a family of exorcists. He does everything he can to suppress his abundance of yang energy."

Element: Cryo

Weapon: Claymore

Birthday: September 7th

Constellation: Nubis Caesor

Chonguyn is the only Cryo claymore character so far in Genshin Impact and focuses on AoE Cyro DMG. He is a fair Sub-DPS, though outclassed in this role by several other characters.

#4 - Xinyan

Xinyan

"Liyue's sole rock 'n' roll musician. She rebels against ossified prejudices using her music and passionate singing."

Element: Pyro

Weapon: Claymore

Birthday: October 16th

Constellation: Fila Ignium

Like Chongyun, except for being a Pyro user, Genshin Impact's Xinyan ranks higher than him due to her shield. Xinyan's shield infuses her with Pyro, is 250% more effective against Pyro DMG, and if it blocks enough enemies, it also deals Pyro DMG to nearby opponents.

#3 - Razor

Razor

"A boy who lives among the wolves in Wolvendom of Mondstadt, away from human civilization. As agile as lightning."

Element: Electro

Weapon: Claymore

Birthday: September 9th

Constellation: Lupus Minor

Razor is one of the best DPS characters in Genshin Impact and one of the two best 4-star DPS units. Razor pairs well with many elements, especially Cryo, Hydro, Pyro, and Anemo.

#2 - Beidou

Beidou

"Captain of the Crux and its crew. She's quite an unbound and forthright woman."

Element: Electro

Weapon: Claymore

Birthday: February 14th

Constellation: Victor Mare

How does Beidou rank higher than Razor when he is such a high ranking DPS character? When played properly, which can be difficult to do, her counter attack can prevent large amounts of damage to Beidou and deal out amazing Electro damage levels. One of the trickier Genshin Impact players to use, Beidou is an excellent choice for a claymore user.

#1 - Diluc

Diluc

"The tycoon of a winery empire in Mondstadt, unmatched in every possible way."

Element: Pyro

Weapon: Claymore

Birthday: April 30th

Constellation: Noctua

How many times are players going to see Diluc top lists? Plenty. As Genshin Impact's best DPS, it is safe to say he is the best claymore user in the game. Not only does Diluc pour out the damage, but he can keep chaining together attacks to continue and stack Pyro DMG.

Note: This article reflects the personal views of the author, and what may seem the best to one may not be so to another.