Genshin Impact to give away Beidou for free in 2.0 update suggests new leak

Genshin Impact fans of Beidou will be fortunate enough to collect a free copy of the character in the upcoming 2.0 update.

While Beidou is not usually a character Genshin Impact players go out of their way to collect (mostly thanks to her playstyle not being meta right now), it's still great to collect a free copy whenever possible. Of course, she won't be given for free just for logging in, so players will need to look at the upcoming leaked event to figure out how they can get that free copy.

This brand new event is known as Thunder Crash, and it will have two new event currencies for players to collect in the 2.0 update for Genshin Impact. The two event currencies are Storm Sleets and Crackling Crystals, which are both essential for claiming a free copy of Beidou.

Genshin Impact leaks: Free Beidou in 2.0

In this event (officially named "Thunder Crash") there are two types of currencies: Storm Sleet (challenges 1-3) and Crackling Crystal (challenge 4).https://t.co/HFL0TsHUWchttps://t.co/0ZnrtWzSMS



You can use 1000 Storm Sleet AND 1000 Crackling Crystal to redeem a free Beidou. https://t.co/J7W0U0rEzn pic.twitter.com/BlYYeqjitf — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) June 17, 2021

As seen above, players will need 1000 of both event currencies to claim their free copy of Beidou. It's not 1000 Storm Sleets or 1000 Crackling Crystals; it's 1000 Storm Sleets and 1000 Crackling Crystals.

Still, that's a free Beidou copy that Genshin Impact players can claim if the recent leaks are to be believed. Of course, it's vital for players to understand what the event is and how players are supposed to get these two new event currencies if they wish to collect a free copy of Beidou in Genshin Impact.

The Thunder Crash event in Genshin Impact

谒索雷痕 (unofficially translated as "Following the Thunder's Path"):

A four-week event with 4 types of challenges, detailed in this thread:



Challenge 1: Time Trial Challenges featuring crystals that buffs characters carrying electrograna or electro element. pic.twitter.com/Hk7dW5LnVo — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) June 10, 2021

As Inazuma is the land of Electro units, it's only fitting that this event is as electrifying as the unit players could claim. The Crackling Crystals have been leaked to only be obtainable through the Ingenious Configuration challenge, whereas the Storm Sleets are collected through the other three challenges.

Note, these names aren't the official translations for this event and its challenges. Still, it should provide a good insight into what Genshin Impact players can expect to see whilst they wait for their opportunity to claim Beidou.

Ingenious Configuration

The enemy players must defeat in this mode (Image via Honey Impact)

The Ingenious Configuration challenge has players try to defeat the Perpetual Mechanical Array. It's a simple challenge, but additional mechanisms will appear in the domain to help players defeat the foe more easily.

These additional mechanisms are known as Thunder Dwellings and Nimbus Gems, which will be covered in the below sections as they reappear there. Genshin Impact players will get Crackling Crystals in this challenge.

Lightning Round

Lightning Round, as it appears in Genshin Impact (Image via Honey Impact)

Lightning Round is essentially a time trial where the Genshin Impact player has to defeat all foes within a time limit. To help players out, there is something called a Thunder Dwelling, which if charged all the way, will deal Electro DMG to everybody on the battlefield. It cannot be charged again for a brief period afterward.

To charge the Thunder Dwelling, players should either carry an Electrograna, be affected by Electro, and use Electro on the Thunder Dwelling. Of course, players don't need to use the Thunder Dwelling to clear out all of the enemies, but it does provide an opportunity for weaker players if they struggle with this challenge.

Genshin Impact players will get Storm Sleets in this challenge.

Bolt Blitz

What the Bolt Blitz looks like in-game (Image via Honey Impact)

Bolt Blitz has also been translated as Lightning Blitz, but the former will be used in this article as to not confuse players with too many similar-sounding challenge names.

Here, players use electroduces to reach a destination during a time limit. Naturally, players carrying Electrograna or are affected by Electro can travel toward these electrodes quickly. If players wish to extend the time limit on this challenge, they should either defeat enemies or obtain Electro particles.

Genshin Impact players will get Storm Sleets in this challenge.

Weaving Lightning

The three different stages of being linked up in this Genshin Impact challenge (Image via Honey Impact)

The final challenge worth talking about is Weaving Lightning. Here, there is a unique feature called Nimbus Gem, which releases electrical pulses with characters carrying Thunder Seeds or are affected by Elecro.

There are various buffs associated with the number of Nimbus Gems linked up with the player, which will help them defeat all of the enemies under the time limit (as it's another time limit challenge within the Thunder Crash event).

The following are the effects associated with the number of Nimbus Gems linked up to the player in Genshin Impact:

Constantly recharges the character's energy, which increases with more links. All party members deal more DMG with their Elemental Bursts Hitting foes with Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks, Elemental Skills, and Elemental Bursts will create a shockwave where the foe is at. This shockwave has an unspecified CD as of right now.

Genshin Impact players will get Storm Sleets in this challenge.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod