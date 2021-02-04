Genshin Impact: Best Build for Noelle

Genshin Impact's Noelle is one of the best 4-star all-rounder characters with Geo vision.

Noelle's talents allow her to defend against enemy attacks using a shield, attack by converting DEF stats to ATK stats, heal HP, and much more. This article aims to find out what the best build for Noelle is, so as to get the most out of her in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Noelle's abilities and build guide

Normal Attack: Favonius Bladework - Maid

Noelle performs up to four consecutive strikes with her claymore. Her charged attack consumes 40 stamina per second, to perform continuous spinning attacks to nearby opponents, with a powerful slash in the end.

Elemental Skill: Breastplate

Noelle summons a stone armor, dealing Geo elemental damage to nearby enemies. The shield's absorption capacity scales up with Noelle's DEF.

Upon striking an enemy, Noelle's normal and charged attacks have a chance to regenerate HP for all the party members, based on her maximum HP. The shield has 150% DMG absorption efficiency against elemental and physical DMG.

Elemental Burst: Sweeping Time

Noelle strikes nearby enemies with Geo damage in a large area. Her claymore gets infused with the Geo element and can not be overridden by any other element in this state. Noelle gains a temporary ATK bonus of up to 95% of her DEF.

Noelle build guide in short (Image via Gobelyn)

The best build for Noelle in Genshin Impact:

To build Noelle as the main DPS of the party, Skyward Pride, The Unforged, and Wolf's Gravestone are the recommended 5-star weapons. The 4-star claymore, Whiteblind (craftable), is a decent choice too.

Main DPS:

With Whiteblind claymore, the best 5-star artifact for main DPS Noelle in Genshin Impact, is a 4-piece Retracing Bolide set. The set bonus provides additional 35% shield strength, and while protected by a shield, it provides an additional 40% DMG on normal and charged attacks. The main stats priority for the set should be HP > ATK > ATK/DEF > ATK/DEF > ATK/CRIT RATE/ CRIT DMG.

With The Unforged and Wolf's Gravestone, the best 5-star artifact set will be 4-piece Gladiator's Finale set. The set provides an additional 18% attack as a 2-piece set bonus and a 35% increase in normal and charged attack damage, if the character uses a sword, claymore, or polearm.

Support character:

As a dedicated support character, Noelle shines even with the 4-star artifact set "Defender's Will." This artifact provides an additional 30% DEF bonus with the 2-piece set, and increases elemental resonance by 30% of all the elements present in the party.

Farming DEF stat artifacts is not as difficult as farming the ATK or CRIT stats in Genshin Impact. So, building Noelle will be beneficial if players lack a good Geo character or shields in Genshin Impact.

A character who can provide a shield, heals, and has great damage output like Xingqiu, is surely a top-tier support character and must not be ignored.

