Genshin Impact: Best Xingqiu support builds for Pyro, Electro, and Cryo DPS

In Genshin Impact, Xingqiu is arguably one of the best support characters.

Building him correctly can support every kind of DPS and sub DPS characters in close and mid-ranged combats. Here's a look at the best Xingqiu build in Genshin Impact to get the most out of his top tier support abilities.

Xingqiu in Genshin Impact

Xingqiu is a Hydro elemental damage dealer and has a transferrable elemental skill and burst. It means they will carry over to the party members upon switching characters during combat.

Xingqiu's elemental skill, "Guhua Sword - Fatal Rain screen," strikes twice, dealing hydro damage, thus reducing incoming damage and recovering HP.

Xingqiu's elemental burst, "Guhua sword - Rain Cutter." initiates 'Rainbow Bladework.' Normal attacks will trigger sword rain attacks that deal 7200% of the attack as hydro damage over the time. The burst is transferrable to all party members, making Xingqiu one of the best support characters.

These transferrable hydro damage skill and burst powers help deal exponentially-high damage by triggering elemental reactions.

Best Xingqiu builds (Image via Gobelyn)

Best Xingqiu Builds in Genshin Impact

Main DPS: Pyro

When paired with a Pyro damage-dealing DPS such as Diluc or Klee, Xingqiu can trigger Vaporize elemental reaction, dealing 200% total damage. It's recommended to use a 4 Piece Lavawalker artifact set to deal extra 35% damage to pyro affected enemies.

Priority of main stats on artifacts should be HP > ATK > Energy Recharge > Hydro Damage > CRIT DMG. Priority for upgrading talents should be Guhua Sword-Fatal Rain screen > Guhua Sword-Fatal Raincutter > Normal attack.

Main DPS: Electro

When paired with an Electro damage-dealing DPS such as Keqing, Fischl, or Razor, Xingqiu can trigger an electro-charged elemental reaction, dealing 200% damage over time.

It's recommended to use the 4 piece Thundersoother or Noblesse Oblige for the extra 35% DMG against electro affected enemies or 20% additional burst damage.

Main DPS: Cryo

When paired with a Cryo damage-dealing DPS such as Chongyun, Kaeya, or Ganyu, Xingqiu can trigger Frozen elemental reaction. "Frozen" reaction freezes the enemy for a while, allowing the user to shatter the enemy with a claymore or try out different combos such as Super-conduct.

Constantly freezing the enemy can be beneficial while fighting a group of enemies. A 4 piece Nobless Oblige artifact set is recommended for this build.

The above video shows support Xingqiu in action.

Weapon preferences

Weapon availability may vary from player to player, but the Festering Desire sword with a 12% increased crit rate and 36% increased damage for elemental skill is the best choice for Xingqiu.

The primary sub stat energy recharge is what Genshin Impact players should look for while choosing alternate weapons. Skyward blade, Favonious sword, and Sacrificial swords are great options too.

