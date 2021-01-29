Where to find and farm eggs in Genshin Impact

Find eggs in Genshin Impact can be a challenging task because of the rarity in spawn rates. Egg becomes a necessary ingredient to complete certain events or cook certain recipes. This article will list all the top locations to find eggs in Genshin in bulk numbers.

Locations to find eggs in Genshin Impact

Location #1: Draff, Springvale

Draff is a hunter who sells eggs, fowls, and raw meat in Springvale. Players can teleport to the Springvale waypoint and look for Draff. After initiating a conversation with him, the option to purchase eggs will show up. Players can buy up to five eggs per day. Note that Draff is only available during the day-time. Players can change the time from the clock icon in the menu.

Springvale Waypoint

Location of Draff

Get 5 eggs from Draff.

Location #2: Expedition

Players can get up to 12 eggs per day by sending their characters on expedition at the adventurer's guild. The option can be found under Mondstadt expeditions, named "Stormbearer mountains." This is the most effortless way to find eggs in Genshin Impact.

Stormbearer mountains expedition, Mondstadt

Location #3: Huaguang Stone Forest, Liyue

A peak in Huaguang stone forest hides the biggest source of eggs. To find the location, users can reach the marked location in the following map. The eggs are located inside the bush. This is the quickest way to find eggs in Genshin Impact.

Huaguang stone forest

Location #4: Qingce Village

There is a short farming route to obtain over 12 eggs within five minutes in Genshin Impact. The locations with bird nests are marked in the following map. Players can collect eggs from the six nests placed on the rooftops.

Egg farming route, Qingce Village

Farming route, Marker #1

Farming route, Marker #2

Farming route, Marker #3

Farming route, Marker #4

Farming route, Marker #5

Farming route, Marker #6

There are other lengthy methods to find eggs too. Watch the following video to find all the eggs in Genshin Impact in over 30 minute long process.

