Genshin Impact adds controller support for iOS devices

Genshin Impact has finally responded to one of the most requested features for mobile devices. Starting with the 1.3 update, Genshin Impact will support gaming controllers on iOS, including Razer Kishi and other controllers.

Genshin Impact Controller support on iOS

In an earlier Q&A, Genshin Impact assured the community that the development for controller support for iOS devices was in progress and introduced in the 1.3 update.

Morning, Travelers!



Once again, we're bringing you the latest and greatest from the developers' discussions! We've heard that material conversion is fresh out of the oven~



View the full notice here >>>https://t.co/GUqO3bclGa#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/7F4MNQyEuv — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) January 19, 2021

Developers stated that players could use Xbox Wireless Controller (Bluetooth), Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, PlayStation DualShock 4 Wireless Controller, and MFi Bluetooth controllers on their iPhones running the latest iOS.

ALSO READ: Genshin Impact: Get 10 free wishes from the daily login event in V1.3

Genshin Impact Compatibility with Razer Kishi on iOS

Today, another announcement came from Razer stating that their universal mobile gaming controller for iOS "Razer Kishi" is now compatible with Genshin Impact.

Razer Kishi provides analog clickable thumbsticks and ultra-low latency response to play games on mobile devices without the need to touch the screen for intensive gameplay.

It can be attached to any iPhone and provides a comfortable grip to enjoy the gameplay without compromising controls. The following attachment shows the announcement from Razer.

Advertisement

Strike with speed and precision with the Razer Kishi, now with controller support for @GenshinImpact on iOS! To celebrate the launch of V1.3, join our giveaway for a chance to win 1 of 3 prize packs.



✅ Like

✅ Follow

✅ Comment who your favorite Genshin Impact character is pic.twitter.com/8OMUuCGpho — R Λ Z Ξ R (@Razer) February 4, 2021

Genshin Impact has not clarified any information about controller support on Android yet. Although players have found different methods to use controllers with manual key mapping in their Android devices, it is against Genshin Impact's fair play policy.

The game does not allow third-party modifications in the game files or controls. It is just a matter of time before developers add controller support for Android devices. Till then, players are recommended to refrain from key mapping with third-party software to use controllers.

ALSO READ: Rosaria in Genshin Impact: Elemental skill, burst, and talents revealed