Genshin Impact: Get 10 Free Wishes from the Daily Login Event in V1.3

Genshin Impact has introduced a ton of new characters, weapons, quests, and events in its 3rd major update in the form of V1.3. Players who have saved up Primogems for months are obtaining their favorite characters for sure, but the new event named 'May Fortune Find You' will soon provide 10 free wishes to every player to try their luck on the new banners.

Genshin Impact daily login event: May Fortune Find You

The May Fortune Find You event will start on 11th February 2021 and go on till 26th February 2021. During the span of these 16 days, players will need to login for 7 days to claim a total of 10 free Intertwined Fates (Used for wishing on Limited time characters and weapons banner), Mora, Mystic enhancement Ores, and Hero's wit.

The Login event rewards distribution for each day in Genshin Impact:

Day 1: 1 Intertwined Fate

Day 2: 80000 Mora

Day 3: 2 Intertwined Fates

Day 4: 18 Mystic Enhancement Ores

Day 5: 2 Intertwined Fates

Day 6: 8 Hero's Wit

Day 7: 5 Intertwined Fates

May Fortune Find You - Login event rewards (Image via Mihoyo)

According to the official announcement of Genshin Impact, the login event does not require consecutive login days to be fulfilled. Players can skip a day in between and still be continue the streak the next day. However, to wish for Xiao, players will need to login daily in the first 7 days. The reason being, the Xiao banner expires on 17th February, and to collect 10 free wishes before that, players need to log in every day starting from 11th February to 17th February. Missing login for a single day will delay the rewards of the 7th day to 18th February.

Night Sky's Grace Login event (Image via Mihoyo)

There are going to be even more login rewards in the future, starting from 26th February 2021. The event named "Night Sky's Grace: Lantern Rite Gifts" will provide free Mystic Enhancement Ores, Intertwined Fates, Mora, Talent level-up materials, and Fragile Resins via 5 different in-game mails.

Preview Version 1.3 "All That Glitters" now!



Lanterns light the night sky in Liyue's biggest festival of the year.



Go to V1.3 "All That Glitters" Preview Page>>https://t.co/IBLxO71Uu1#GenshinImpact — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) January 28, 2021

Advertisement

Any more information regarding this event is not yet available and not likely to be disclosed until its arrival. A ton of events are going to be part of the "All that Glitters" patch. To think Genshin Impact is offering so much free stuff to the community, especially the Free-to-play users in a single update, is quite a pleasant suprise.

ALSO READ: How to complete the Five Flushes of Fortune event for the Red item