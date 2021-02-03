Genshin Impact: How to complete the Five Flushes of Fortune event for the Red item

Genshin Impact's Five Flushes of Fortune event offers free Primogems, Hero's wit, Mora, and Mystic enhancement ores.

Players must collect five colors and claim a Fortune Trove from Ji Tong to complete the event.

The Five Flushes of Fortune event banner in Genshin Impact

How to collect five colors in Five Flushes of Fortune in Genshin Impact

The event challenges players to capture a Red item and collect the five different colors for the first day. The item can be anything such as Windwheel aster, Flaming flower stamen, Jueyun Chilli, Valberry and Silk flower. These items can be found all over the map in Genshin Impact. One type of item can be captured multiple times, but one object can be captured once.

Players will get ten films per day, which means ten pictures can be captured to collect the colors every day. To capture, players will need to equip the Kurious Kamera obtained from Ji tong. After capturing a red item, a photograph of a random color will be obtained. Five colors of film: Pale Gold, Ocher, Purple Aster, Crimson, and Ultramarine need to be collected to claim the "Fortune Trove" from Ji Tong.

Crimson Color obtained by capturing Windwheel Aster

Ultramarine obtained by capturing Windwheel Aster.

Purple Aster obtained by capturing Windwheel Aster

Ocher obtained by capturing Windwheel Aster

Pale Gold obtained by capturing Windwheel Aster

An easy way to find ten red objects is to teleport to the Statue of the Seven near Windrise and Dawn Winery. Over 10 Windwheel Asters can be located in the statue's proximity.

Windwheel Aster (Red item) near Statue of the Seven

Players can capture photographs of those flowers to collect different colors in Genshin Impact. After using all ten films, players have to teleport to the Liyue harbor to find Ji Tong and offer him the five colors in exchange for a fortune trove. This will grant rewards such as 60 Primogems, 120000 Mora, 24 X Mystic enhancement ores, and 12 X Hero's wit. Eight Fortune troves can be claimed during the 10-day event.

Obtain a Fortune Trove with the shown possible rewards by Offering Photographs of Five colors

Players can continue capturing ten photographs every day for the first seven days. But taking pictures will not be possible in the last three days of the event. Players will need to trade pictures with other players to obtain the required colors.

A total of 50 unclaimed photographs of different colors can be stored at a time. The earliest captured colors will be deleted from the inventory by the game against exceeding the amount.

