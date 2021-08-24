'Baal can't cook' memes storm Genshin Impact community as Beta version forbids cooking option for Raiden Shogun

Genshin Impact players are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Baal in the 2.1 updates. Also known as the Raiden Shogun, she is the Electro Archon and rules the islands of Inazuma.

As per leaks, Baal might turn out to be a game-changing character in Genshin Impact. While her Elemental Skill is great for support, her Elemental Burst can deal massive damage with the weapon switch.

Having said that, even Baal has certain shortcomings that players are already complaining about. Interestingly, these are not related to her combat abilities but her cooking.

Raiden Shogun cannot cook in Genshin Impact

Beta testing has revealed that Baal cannot cook. If players enter a cooking pot with Raiden Shogun, a prompt appears and stops them from cooking with her.

[2.1 - Beta] Raiden Shogun Cooking



As of the latest beta version, she is still unable to cook. When attempting to swap to her in the character list, you will be see a prompt.

If you enter the cooking pot with her as an active character, it won't let you proceed with cooking. pic.twitter.com/tl6Mg2SFQd — Dim (@dimbreath) August 22, 2021

Naturally, this was a surprising and hilarious piece of information for players around the world. The Genshin Impact community raided Twitter with memes on the topic, and here are some of the most innovative creations:

someone said since baal can’t cook she’ll give traveler a vision on her birthday instead 😭😭😭😭 — bituin 🪨 (@yunjincore) August 24, 2021

Venti - drunk

Zhongli - broke

Baal - can't cook



I see I see Mihoyo https://t.co/Br7U8TbbTw — Tricia (@Twiciaaaaaaa) August 23, 2021

I can't believe baal is aiming for eternity yet she got no time to learn how to cook 😭😭😭 https://t.co/4pxcKNWB2K — yoi(oi)miya (@h0ib0ns) August 23, 2021

baal can't cook because she's got so much electro in her system that being within the proximity of a flame source causes overloaded reaction and the stove ends up exploding — 🔞 rine 🐳✨ | tartaglia's milk ho(e)arder 💦🥵 (@crimson_snwdrft) August 23, 2021

baal literally can’t cook pls why is this the funniest thing in genshin — amy (@baalshands) August 22, 2021

⠀

〝 I'd ask Baal to cook me her

nation's specialty , but

sometimes even gods can't

make miracles happen . 〞

⠀ — ❆➣ 𝙏𝙨𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙩𝙨𝙖 (@CRYOAPXOHT) August 22, 2021

I thought it was a joke when they say baal can’t cook turns out it’s from leaks and even in the final beta she still can’t 😭🤣😂😭 — Yes, A  waving 🏴 (@feltlovedbyyou) August 23, 2021

so that’s why there was no baal speciality dish 😆😆 she can’t even cook — ً (@cuddlesyae) August 23, 2021

In my opinion she can’t cook because she’s an electro archon and cooking requires fire right? so

Electro + pyro = pic.twitter.com/ujjUnP3YcB — Mixuki (@Mixuki_Chan) August 23, 2021

So your telling me that she can literally steal other people’s vision and be so powerful yet she can’t cook a single egg? 💀 — Mizukiʕ´•ᴥ•`ʔ (@MizukiSuzki) August 23, 2021

The aforementioned tweets best capture the creativity of the Genshin Impact community. Through a plethora of jokes and authentic artworks, players left no opportunity to make fun of the immortal Raiden Shogun.

From its looks, miHoYo intentionally makes the Archons in Genshin Impact lack in some aspects of life. While the Anemo Archon Venti has a drinking problem, the Geo Archon Zhongli has no Mora.

Following similar footsteps, Raiden Shogun might arrive in Genshin Impact as someone who can't even cook a single item.

At the moment, this has been confirmed by several beta testers and data miners in the community. Considering that beta features are subject to change, it cannot be confirmed whether The Raiden Shogun's inability to cook will be present in the final release of patch 2.1.

If this turns out to be an intended feature and not a bug, then Genshin Impact may introduce some events in the storyline to justify this in the future.

How good is Baal in Genshin Impact?

Even though Baal is not a good chef, her abilities during battle are more than enough to smoke the enemies.

Baal has a kit similar to Childe as she can switch from Polearm to Sword during her Elemental Burst. The animation for this weapon change is absolutely stunning, as she pulls the Sword out from her body.

Baal's official damage multipliers haven't been revealed yet. Regardless, it is safe to assume that she will efficiently fulfill the role of support DPS or main DPS.

Baal in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Moreover, players can pair the Raiden Shogun with weapons such as the Engulfing Lightning with an Energy Recharge sub-stat for best results.

