Genshin Impact Thunder Sakura locations: How to find five Thunder Sakura trees in Kannazuka

The Thunder Sakura trees serve a crucial role in a World Quest in Inazuma, but Genshin Impact players wonder where to find them in Kannazuka.

Fortunately, finding all five Thunder Sakura trees in Inazuma is quite easy. All five are located in Kannazuka, and their large appearance makes them easy to spot once a player knows where to find them in Genshin Impact. Of course, knowing where they're located is the hard part.

The World Quest (Sakura Arborism) doesn't show where every tree is located like some other quests might do. Hence, some Genshin Impact players wish to save time and use guides to find all of the locations much quicker.

Genshin Impact Inazuma: The locations of all five Thunder Sakura trees in Kannazuka

A map showcasing all five locations (Image via Sportskeeda)

All five Thunder Sakura trees are located in the Kannazuka region of Inazuma in Genshin Impact. The map above depicts all the Thunder Sakura trees in Inazuma.

Thunder Sakura #1

Tree #1 (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

This location is on the northernmost side of the Kujou Encampment. There's a Teleport Waypoint west of it, although players can also use the one south of Kujou Encampment.

The fourth tree (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

Thunder Sakura trees should stand out immediately to Genshin Impact players for their unique and curved design.

Thunder Sakura #2

Tree #2 (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

The picture above showcases the second Thunder Sakura's location in Inazuma. Players can use the Teleport Waypoint at Kujou Encampment and head south. Alternatively, they can use the Teleport Waypoint east of the Statue of the Seven and head north.

An alternative view (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

A prime example of what the Thunder Sakura looks like in Inazuma: note its curved look, size, and the sakura on the tips of the branches.

Thunder Sakura #3

Tree #3 (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

This Thunder Sakura is located north of the Statue of the Seven on Kannazuka. It's hard to miss given the open space that surrounds it.

What this tree looks like (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

This is a view of one of the Thunder Sakura trees that Genshin Impact players can find in Inazuma.

Thunder Sakura #4

Tree #4 (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

This tree is the most cumbersome one to get to, given its distance from a Teleport Waypoint in Kannazuka. Still, players can go to the one up north as shown in the picture and climb to this Thunder Sakura.

This tree might be harder to find than usual (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

Thunder Sakura trees are usually easy to spot, but some players might miss this one given its obscure location in Inazuma and the other trees that surround it.

Thunder Sakura #5

Tree #5 (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

This Thunder Sakura is west of the southernmost Teleport Waypoint in Kannazuka.

What the third Thunder Sakura looks like (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

This tree can easily be spotted up here in Kannazuka, although it looks small compared to the landscape around it.

