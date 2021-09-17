Best Kokomi build in Genshin Impact: Artifacts, weapon, and talent priority guide

Genshin Impact's newest 5-star character, Kokomi, will be releasing in just a few more days, and fans will definitely want to prepare for her arrival. She will bring powerful healing to any team, along with some excellent support capabilities.

As Genshin Impact's meta shifts towards healing, players may be more interested in summoning Kokomi. Fans of the Divine Priestess will definitely want to make use of her powerful Hydro abilities.

Gamers can find out the best ways to build her, including artifacts, weapons, and more, below.

Genshin Impact: Best ways to build Kokomi

As Kokomi is yet to be released in Genshin Impact, these predictions are still speculative, and her numbers may change before her official release. Still, many predictions have been made about building Kokomi, and gamers can find her best builds and artifacts so far here.

They can also learn about her talent level priority, as leveling the right talents can make a huge difference.

Best artifacts for Kokomi

lottie • albedo fund (41/180) @lovefromlottie_ [Thread] A guide for people pre-farming artifacts for Kokomi!



// Contains information on leaked weapons, and is based off of leaked data, thus may become outdated upon release. [Thread] A guide for people pre-farming artifacts for Kokomi!



// Contains information on leaked weapons, and is based off of leaked data, thus may become outdated upon release. https://t.co/pnL7pIKc3D

Kokomi users will have multiple options when it comes to building her, as she is a very versatile unit who doesn't rely on Crits like almost every other Genshin Impact character.

As Kokomi doesn't need Crit stats, gamers can opt to use several different sets on her, and the character's currently theorized best in slot sets are the Depth of Heart set and the Tenacity of the Milelith set.

babie ☆彡 @cwuteplushie ☆彡 my kokomi artifacts so far!! 4pc hod and i have a hp sands but its my worst one so :P total hp should be 40k+ with amber and 42k+ with sign weapon 🥰❤️ i have a lot of good feathers but this one had most hp✨my circlet is the best though!! ☆彡 my kokomi artifacts so far!! 4pc hod and i have a hp sands but its my worst one so :P total hp should be 40k+ with amber and 42k+ with sign weapon 🥰❤️ i have a lot of good feathers but this one had most hp✨my circlet is the best though!! https://t.co/3beZ1JbnTg

Both these sets allow Kokomi to take advantage of different parts of her kit, as the Depth of Heart will allow her to deal more damage with her abilities and attacks. The Tenacity of the Milelith increases her Max HP, which helps her scale across the board.

If Genshin Impact players plan on utilizing a full DPS Kokomi, they may want to use this artifact set:

4-PC Heart of Depth set

Maximize HP% on all pieces, except Circlet and Goblet

Utilize a Hydro DMG Bonus Goblet

Healing Bonus% Circlet to aid with Kokomi's passive, which turns healing bonus into extra damage

For a more tanky Kokomi, fans can opt for the Tenacity of the Milelith set:

4-PC Tenacity of the Milelith

The same rules apply with the substats, though maximizing HP% is less essential thanks to the Milelith's 2-PC passive

Running Kokomi with this set allows her to pass the bonus off to potential snapshotting teammates like Beidou and Xiangling

Genshin Impact players can also opt to utilize the 2-PC Maiden Beloved set along with one of the previously mentioned sets if their Maiden pieces are strong stat-wise. Fans should keep in mind that Kokomi cannot crit, so Crit rate and Crit DMG is not important on her.

Best weapons for Kokomi

MOVED CHECK PINNED @iKinShogun fumetsu gekka ;



PROS ;

- increases healing bonus

- increases normal attack DMG by max hp%

- energy recharge

- super pretty 🌸

- high base attk

- hp% stat



CONS ;

- does not increase charged attack DMG

- is not f2p friendly at all fumetsu gekka ;



PROS ;

- increases healing bonus

- increases normal attack DMG by max hp%

- energy recharge

- super pretty 🌸

- high base attk

- hp% stat



CONS ;

- does not increase charged attack DMG

- is not f2p friendly at all https://t.co/FPP9NJTaxG

Kokomi has several options when it comes to weapons in Genshin Impact, though her new 5-star signature weapon is absolutely her best choice. The Everlasting Moonglow, which was renamed from the Fumetsu Gekka, provides her with an extra Healing Bonus, HP%, and increases her damage based on her Max HP even further.

It is this character's best in slot weapon, and any prospective Kokomi mains will want to grab it.

Xlice @XliceTV unironically levelling up prototype amber for kokomi



cause i refuse to use the mask for hakushin ring unironically levelling up prototype amber for kokomi



cause i refuse to use the mask for hakushin ring https://t.co/LKocumcdsm

Kokomi can also use weapons like the Prototype Amber, which is a craftable 4-star weapon with an HP% substat, or even the Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers. However, this may result in Kokomi not dealing much damage on her own.

Kokomi's talent level order

Kokomi's abilities all provide her with healing and damage opportunities, and she can be a monstrous source of healing once she is adequately leveled up. Her Max HP scaling makes her a very useful unit as she won't need to best artifacts to get the best use out of her abilities.

Here's how Genshin Impact fans should level Kokomi's skills:

Also Read

Prioritizing her Elemental Burst is likely the way to go if players plan on using her as their Burst DPS. Her scaling goes up a ton once it is leveled up high enough, and she will be able to do lots of damage when her Elemental Burst is focused first.

If players plan on using her as a healer, leveling her Elemental Skill first is likely the correct play. She will be able to heal more and deal more damage with her Bake-Kurage if it is leveled up first.

Kokomi should always level her Normal Attacks to a decent level, as they play a prominent role in the damage she puts out during her Elemental Burst.

Kokomi will be releasing soon, and Genshin Impact fans won't need to wait much longer to be able to use the Divine Priestess of Watatsumi Island on their teams.

Loving the new Genshin Impact update? Follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact Twitter handle for more!

Edited by Ravi Iyer