Kokomi in Genshin Impact: Elemental abilities and team role explained

Sangonomiya Kokomi is Genshin Impact's newest 5-star character, and she will be making her appearance on the second banner of the 2.1 update.

Kokomi is a powerful 5-star Hydro catalyst user, and is also the head of the resistance in Inazuma. She was featured in the storyline of Genshin Impact 2.1, as she made attempts to free the people of Inazuma from the Vision Hunt Decree.

Now players will be able to use her power on their teams and take advantage of her useful Elemental Skills. Fans can learn about Kokomi's abilities and team roles here.

Genshin Impact: Kokomi's Elemental Skills and team role

As the Divine Priestess of Watatsumi Island, Kokomi has control over the waters of the island and can manipulate them for devastating attacks and amazing support capabilities.

Genshin Impact fans can utilize Kokomi's unique Hydro skills to great effect when she's placed on a team. She will also provide amazing healing and can keep any team healthy with her huge healing output. Here are her skills:

Kokomi's Elemental Skill is Kurage's Oath:

Kokomi creates a Jellyfish made out of Hydro that heals her allies and damages her enemies. This Jellyfish, called a Bake-Kurage, will release AOE pulses of Hydro damage, and heal her allies periodically over its duration. This ability has a 12 second duration and a 20 second cooldown. The regeneration will scale with Kokomi's Max HP, and the damage currently scales with her Attack stat.

Kokomi's Elemental Burst is Nereid's Ascension:

Kokomi dons her Ceremonial Garment and brings down the might of Watatsumi, increasing her strength based on her Max HP. Kokomi will deal extra damage with her Normal and Charged Attacks based on her Max HP in this state, and will heal her allies upon successful hits. Kokomi will also resist interruption and will be able to walk on water in this form. This state will last 10 seconds, with a cooldown of 18 seconds, and an energy cost of 70.

Kokomi's team roles

Kokomi looks to be a versatile character who can fit several roles on a Genshin Impact team. Depending on how Kokomi is built, she can fill the role of a main healer, a sub-DPS enabler, or a reaction focused support. She could be flexed as a main DPS if players want to build her that way, though it isn't recommended without constellations.

After a recent buff in the beta to her Bake-Kurage, it seems like her role as an off-field enabler has gone up, and she may be one of the better reaction supports in the game.

Her ability to heal the time while also generating valuable reactions like Freeze, Vaporize, and Electro-charged may open up the opportunity to slot her into teams like Perma-Freeze and Beidou centric team comps.

As Kokomi's numbers are still unknown, it's hard to say exactly how good she will be in this role, but from the current data it seems like it will fit well.

As her official Genshin Impact bio states, Kokomi is a support character, but her Max HP damage has enticed some players to attempt to build her as a main DPS.

She does have constellations that boost her damage significantly, but going for constellations on a limited 5-star character is usually inadvisable to most players. Still, Kokomi's health scaling may lead to some massive damage if fans are able to give her enough health.

Kokomi will be an interesting character to use once she releases, and fans won't have much longer to wait for the Divine Priestess to be released.

