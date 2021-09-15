Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks reveal upcoming Spiral Abyss challenge and monsters

Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks have revealed new information about the upcoming Spiral Abyss changes in the next update. The Spiral Abyss continues to be a challenging gauntlet for players of all skill levels.

Fans can take on the Abyss to acquire free Primogems as a reward for quickly defeating powerful foes. Preparing for the Abyss can be difficult, but thanks to leaks, fans can get an early look at the new monsters and challenges coming to the 2.2 update.

Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks: Spiral Abyss challenges and more

2.2 Spiral Abyss phase 1: When a character has 50% or more energy, they gain one stack of 6.5% ATK buff every second, up to 10 stacks. When the energy level drops below 30%, all stacks of buff will be cleared. pic.twitter.com/epqaN7k9Wt — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) September 2, 2021

The first three phases of the Genshin Impact 2.2 Spiral Abyss have been leaked. The first phase will provide a 6.5 percent ATK buff for each second in which the character remains above 50 percent energy. The buff can stack up to 10 times. When the energy depletes below 30%, all of the stacks will be lost.

2.2 Spiral Abyss phase 2: Character with full energy gains one stack of Blessed Effusion (BE) per second, up to 10 stacks. Using elemental burst clears all stacks of BE and grants 5% increased DMG per stack of BE cleared, for 10s. No BE stacks will be gained during the DMG buff. pic.twitter.com/oTBYvgghpS — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) September 2, 2021

The second phase will allow characters with full energy to gain a stack of Blessed Effusion each second, rising to 10. This new buff will increase damage after casting an Elemental Burst; it also depends on how much Blessed Effusion is stacked up. Each stack will provide a 5 percent DMG increase, and all 10 of them will ensure an amazing damage boost.

2.2 Spiral Abyss phase 3: Characters with 50% or more energy will continuously release shockwaves that damage nearby enemies. When their energy is full, they will release more powerful shockwaves.



Like, about 66.6% more powerful. pic.twitter.com/tCFoP5vg4i — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) September 2, 2021

The third phase of Genshin Impact 2.2 Spiral Abyss will feature the return of shockwaves. Shockwaves are a common buff in the Abyss, with these ones focusing on energy levels.

When a character's energy levels are 50 percent or more, they will release shockwaves that deal AOE damage. The damage significantly increases if the energy levels are full.

Genshin Impact 2.2 Abyss lineup

[2.2 Beta]



Spiral Abyss Line-ups



Floor 9 and 10 remain exactly the same as the current live version



Subject to change#GenshinImpact #原神 pic.twitter.com/EcqGXNc5Xr — UBatcha (@Ubatcha1) September 3, 2021

The enemy lineup for the next Spiral Abyss has also been leaked. Unsurprisingly, Genshin Impact 2.2 will bring some challenging foes to its Abyss. Floor 9 and 10 remain the same, which may be disheartening to those who are looking forward to a new fight, but the enemies on floor 11 and 12 will pack a solid punch. Here are the lineups:

Floor 11:

Chamber One:

Electro Abyss Mage, Hydro Abyss Mage, Electro Whopperflower, Large Hydro Slime.

Pyro Abyss Mage, Pyro Whopperflower, Crackling Axe Mitachurl, Large Pyro Slime

Chamber Two:

Fatui Electro Cicin Mage, Fatui Cryo Cicin Mage, Fatui Skirmisher - Cryogunner Legionnaire, Fatui Skirmisher - Anemoboxer Vanguard

Pyro Kairagi, Electro Kairagi, Nobushi: Hitsukeban, Nobushi: Kikouban

Chamber 3:

Hydro Hypostasis

Pyro Hypostasis

Floor 12:

Chamber One:

Fatui Pyro Agent, Nobushi: Jintouban, Nobushi: Hitsukeban, Nobushi: Kikouban.

Geovishap, Hydro Mimic Boar, Hydro Mimic Ferret

Chamber Two:

Maguu Kenki

Fatui Cryo Cicin Mage, Treasure Hoarder Potioneers (All Elements)

Chamber 3:

Ruin Hunter, Ruin Cruiser, Ruin Destroyer

Ruin Grader, Ruin Defender

Also Read

These floors will probably pose a challenge to even the strongest Genshin Impact veterans. Players will definitely want to prepare for the battle.

Genshin Impact fan? Follow our Twitter handle for all the latest news, rumours, leaks, and more!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul