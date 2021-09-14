Genshin Impact 2.2 leak reveals Tsurumi Island gameplay & map with teleport waypoints

Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks have revealed new gameplay on Tsurumi Island along with a map of the area. Arriving in the next update, this island seems to be unlike any other that players have seen so far, as it is covered in thick fog and inhabited by creepy creatures.

Fans will definitely want to explore this island and discover all of its mysteries. Genshin Impact 2.2 will be releasing around 12 October 2021, just in time for Halloween.

Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks: Tsurumi Island gameplay revealed

i did not expect tsurumi island to look like this . hutao definitely comes here for vacationspic.twitter.com/5Y6ZxbsTo6 — andrea 171/180 for kokomi (@lalanenoki) September 6, 2021

Multiple images and videos of Tsurumi Island have been released, showing the new area as haunted land enveloped in a dark stormy red sky. Its atmosphere is quite unnerving and probably haunted by Inazuman spirits.

It's unknown whether or not these elements will affect gameplay. Still, considering the history of Inazuma's weather playing a prominent role in exploration, it is likely that they will be important.

There will be new weather conditions on Tsurumi Island. The images below show how the island will look at different times of the day. Lighting will change and visibility will deteriorate due to fog.#GenshinImpact #原神 pic.twitter.com/qQZfOHtknz — Bee (@ddimbee) September 6, 2021

Tsurumi Island will have multiple weather conditions throughout the day as the fog rolls into the island. Visibility will be reduced due to the thick mist engulfing the whole area.

Fans will likely need to traverse at specific times to make exploration easier. Speculation aside, Tsurumi Island will definitely be a unique experience for Genshin Impact fans, and exploring it in the 2.2 update should be fun.

Tsurumi Island map revealed

A new leak revealing the Tsurumi Island map (Image via ImpactYoimiya)

A recent leak has revealed more about the Tsurumi Island map, showing off its seven waypoints. This is a large map and fans can expect tons of elements to explore on this land. Considering that there are 29 Electroculi to gather, there will definitely be lots of puzzles and secrets to uncover on this island.

Genshin Impact players will want to explore every nook and cranny of Tsurumi Island once it is released, and with all this ground to cover, it will probably take a huge amount of time.

Genshin Impact 2.2 is only a month away, and fans can get an early look at the additions here.

