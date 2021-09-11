Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks reveal Riftstalker Whelp and Hound, the two new monsters

Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks have revealed more information about the upcoming additions to the game, including two new enemies that seem like they will put up a tough fight.

The Riftstalker Whelp and Hound come in two different varieties, able to deal tons of damage in both their Geo and Electro variants. These enemies will be making their first appearance in Genshin Impact 2.2, though not much is known about their lore. Fans can learn all that's known about these Riftstalkers here.

Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks: Riftstalker enemies revealed

These two new Genshin Impact foes are known as Riftstalkers, and they come in two different elements. They are powerful foes that will likely be encountered on the new Tsurumi Island, and they can deal both destructive Electro attacks and devastating Geo ones.

There are two size variants to these creatures as well, as they come in the large Hound size as well as a smaller Whelp size.

✦Riftstalker Whelp "Geo"



✤Este es la variante Geo de este nuevo enemigo, también existe una versión Electro.



✤Eran criaturas de origen demoniaco que fueron cazadas hasta la Extinción.



✤Pero ahora estas han vuelvo a surgir de todos lados de Tevyat. pic.twitter.com/ohi0a5vhmC — GenshinWorld (@GenshinWorld2) September 6, 2021

The Whelps are much smaller, but they are faster than their larger counterparts. These enemies will deal a new type of damage to players that will go through Shields, which many players rely on for damage mitigation.

This new damage type is the same as the Corrosion that is introduced in the new Spiral Abyss. Fans will definitely need a powerful healer or tons of food if they plan on going up against these Riftstalker enemies.

What are the Riftstalkers

Thoma and his puppies!

P.S. There is only Electro and Geo types of them, Pyro is just fanmade.#GenshinImpact #原神 #Thoma pic.twitter.com/NqUUJO2OZR — Yukikami (@Yukikami_Kris) September 3, 2021

According to leaks, these enemies are a race of creatures that were hunted down previously for their demonic appearance. They will drop weapon ascension materials, so Genshin Impact players may need to hunt them down again if they want to level up their weapons.

These new enemies will likely show up in the Abyss to make the battles even more difficult, and fans will definitely want to prepare for these tough Hounds and Whelps by bringing a powerful healer in their parties.

Also Read

Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks continue to reveal new information about the upcoming patch, and fans will definitely want to prepare for the new additions.

Edited by R. Elahi