Kokomi's ascension materials in Genshin Impact: Sango pearl locations and more

Genshin Impact 2.1 will be releasing its latest 5-star character Kokomi in just a few days. Desired for powerful healing and Hydro abilities, Kokomi will need plenty of ascension materials to achieve her max level of 90

Fittingly, many of them can be found on Watatasumi Island. Players will need Sango Pearls and drops from the new Hydro Hypostasis to ascend their Kokomi.

Genshin Impact: Kokomi's ascension materials and more

Sango Pearls will likely be Genshin Impact players' first choice when it comes to preparing for Kokomi's ascension. These pink pearls can be found all along Watatsumi Island, from its northern region to Suigetsu Pool.

These are usually guarded by enemies such as Specters, which are easily avoidable. Ascending Kokomi to level 90 will require at least 168 Sango Pearls.

A total of 168 Sango Pearls will be required to ascend Kokomi to Phase 6 (Level 80+)#SangonomiyaKokomi #GenshinImpact #kokomi pic.twitter.com/5EtFnB55hC — Sportskeeda Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpactSK) September 13, 2021

Dew of Repudiation in Genshin Impact

The next ascension material is the Dew of Repudiation that drops from the Hydro Hypostasis. Unlocking this new boss requires players to head to a cave on Watatsumi Island, where the cube lies in wait.

The Hydro Hypostasis is one of the easiest bosses as it is vulnerable to most elements, except Hydro itself. Players can easily take it down, and they'll only need to grab 46 Dew of Repudiation to fully ascend their Kokomi.

Varunada Lazurite

FINALLY

NO MORE HYDRO HYPOSTASIS pic.twitter.com/UOCl2jjxCn — 🌺Certified Basil💙 (@CertifiedBasil_) September 11, 2021

Akin to all characters (except the Traveler), Kokomi will require Gemstones to ascend, specifically Varunada Lazurite Gemstones. These can be acquired by defeating Hydro elemental bosses, or can be crafted with Azoth Dust. Kokomi will need the following Gemstones:

One Varunada Lazurite Sliver 9 Varunada Lazurite Fragments 9 Varunada Lazurite Chunks 6 Varunada Lazurite Gemstones

After acquiring all of these gems, players can ascend their Kokomi to level 90.

Specter materials

// genshin leaks



actually!! here are the 3 specter pics we have~ new enemy pic.twitter.com/Wx92pKqhxn — mei 🌸 105/??? (@sugmabaal) August 5, 2021

These round enemies made their first appearance in Genshin Impact 2.1, and their drops will be needed to ascend Kokomi. Defeating these floating enemies can be annoying as they can take a lot of hits. Coupled with that, Specters can deal a lot of AOE damage as well.

However, once defeated, they drop plenty of Spectral ascension items. Kokomi will need these:

18 Spectral Husks 30 Spectral Hearts 36 Spectral Nucleus

Specters can be found all over the two new islands in Inazuma.

Also Read

Genshin Impact's newest character Kokomi will be releasing soon, and fans who intend on summoning her will want to get farming early.

Genshin Impact fan? Follow our Twitter handle for all the latest news, rumours, leaks, and more!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul