Genshin Impact VA: Risa Mei and Suzuko Mimori to voice Sangonomiya Kokomi

Some Genshin Impact fans love to find out more about the voice actors who voice their favorite characters. Although Sangonomiya Kokomi isn't out yet, miHoYo has already revealed her voice actors.

Her English voice actor is Risa Mei, who is essentially a newcomer to the voice acting scene. By comparison, her Japanese voice actor is Suzuko Mimori, who has given voice to hundreds of roles. If one is a fan of Japanese voice actors, they might recognize some of Mimori's performances.

Suzuko Mimori and Risa Mei to voice Sangonomiya Kokomi in Genshin Impact

Kokomi will be a playable character in less than a week (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact fans only have to wait less than a week for the opportunity to summon Sangonomiya Kokomi. As a result, many players are researching information about the new upcoming 5-star character. One of these fundamental aspects includes who her voice actors are.

Her English VA is Risa Mei, while her Japanese one is Suzuko Mimori. Furthermore, Sangonomiya Kokomi's Korean VA in Genshin Impact is Yeo-Yun-mi, and her Chinese VA is Guiniang.

English VA

Risa Mei has only voiced a few characters thus far. One of them is the dub for Sangonomiya in Genshin Impact. The other two roles are Shirley and Rum from the anime Shadows House. She has also done the English dub for Cilia in By the Grace of God.

Other than voice acting, Risa Mei also sings. As of right now, she has a little over 1,400 followers on Twitter. As far as voice acting is concerned, her roles largely stem from 2020 onward. Hence, Risa Mei being the English VA for Sangonomiya Kokomi is one of her more notable roles.

Japanese VA

Some of Suzuko Mimori's roles over the years (Image via Seiyuu)

Sangonomiya Kokomi's Japanese voice actor is Suzuko Mimori. Unlike Risa Mei, Suzuko Mimori has voiced well over 100 roles. Some famous roles include:

Hiyoko Saionji from Danganropa

Umi Sonoda from Love Live!

Nanami Momozono from Kamisami Kiss

Pinkie Pie from My Little Pony

Suzune from Senran Kagura

Pipimi from Pop Team Epic

Some anime fans might recall that her nickname is Mimorin. Sangonomiya Kokomi will be the first character that Suzuko Mimori will voice in Genshin Impact.

Suzuko Mimori also announced back in 2019 that she married pro-wrestler Kazuchika Okada.

