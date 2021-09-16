How many Primogems are required to get Kokomi in Genshin Impact? Pity, Soft-pity, and 50/50 conditions explained

Genshin Impact will be releasing its newest 5-star character Sangonomiya Kokomi in a few days. Kokomi is a 5-star Hydro catalyst character who wields the might of Watatsumi as its Divine Priestess. She will be a powerful addition to the Genshin Impact team as she brings great support capabilities and healing that will keep even the strongest foes at bay.

Primogems needed to summon Kokomi in Genshin Impact

Kokomi will be released on September 21 at 6:00 p.m. (Server Time). Players will need to summon her if they plan on using the Divine Priestess on their teams. Kokomi is a limited 5-star character, meaning she will be on the Featured banner. Hence, players will need to manage their pity to get her.

Pity in Genshin Impact is a system that decides how many summons it will take to get a certain character, and the maximum for a Featured banner 5-star is 90 wishes. This will take 14,400 Primogems to reach.

Genshin Impact also has a system that may keep players from getting Kokomi in just 90 wishes. This system is known as the 50/50 system, and it takes effect whenever fans get a 5-star character on the limited banner.

When a 5-star character is summoned, it has a 50% chance of being the featured character and a 50% chance of being a character from the standard lineup of 5-stars. This means Kokomi could take up to 28,800 wishes to get if the players lose their 50/50.

Soft Pity in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has a hidden system for summoning 5-star characters that some players may not know about. The soft-pity feature isn't explicitly shown anywhere in-game, but many players swear to its existence.

Soft-pity is a mechanic that begins to take effect around 70 wishes into the featured banner and seems to raise the chances of a 5-star character being summoned. This means that if players manage to hit soft-pity and win their 50/50, they will only need around 11,000 to 12,000 Primogems to get Kokomi.

Genshin Impact wishes can be difficult to manage, but players definitely won't regret staying on top of their pity, as it can guarantee to acquire their favorite characters.

