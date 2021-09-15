Genshin Impact anniversary rewards to grant 10 free wishes: Event release date and other rewards explained

Genshin Impact will be holding its first anniversary celebration soon on September 28, and fans will be able to get some great rewards as part of the festivities. The most anticipated reward is probably the 10 free wishes that have been promised, as wishes in Genshin Impact can be hard to come by. Free Primogems are always welcomed by players, though some are disappointed by the total rewards that are being given out.

Genshin Impact anniversary rewards

v2.1 events and 1st Anniversary rewards

Total of 23 pulls will be given out

- x2270 Primogems

- x10 Fate#GenshinImpact #原神 pic.twitter.com/R2SsDMxSB7 — Zeniet (@Zeniiet) August 20, 2021

Genshin Impact 2.1 was released a few weeks ago and fans have been able to participate in both the new story additions to Inazuma as well as several events. These events are leading up to the first anniversary of Genshin Impact which is set to take place on September 28, one year after Genshin Impact launched. Fans will be able to receive plenty of rewards, and take part in new events as the anniversary progresses.

Passage of Clouds and Stars

Qrt your opinions on the Genshin anniversary rewards! pic.twitter.com/JM9qfKaIIs — xavier is sea fairy cookieless (@gorouu_) September 8, 2021

The Passage of Clouds and Stars will be similar to the old Seize the Day daily log-in events that were featured in the earlier updates of Genshin Impact. Fans have long awaited the return of this log-in incentive, and it seems that players will be able to grab 10 Intertwined Fates from the event. These Fates are likely separated by Hero's Wits, Weapon Enhancement Ores, and Mora, to incentivize players to log-in for the entire duration. These 10 wishes seem to be the biggest rewards that players will be receiving during the anniversary, though there may be other updates that are still unknown.

Engraved Wishes

The first anniversary of Genshin Impact is approaching. Click the link below to send your Wishes and you will have the opportunity to engrave your own message on Paimon's blocks.



View details here:https://t.co/uKNSQ8mXNX#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/W26kkD3Xxz — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) September 7, 2021

Fans can also take part in the Engraved Wishes event which will provide players with the opportunity to have their personalized message engraved into a real life Paimon Block. Gamers from all over the world have been contributing their messages and sending in their wishes to have them engraved. 50,000 players will be chosen, and their wishes will be memorialized on the building block of Paimon forever. Additionally, a lucky 100 players will be able to receive a $50 dollar gift card for use on Amazon, and one ultra lucky player will receive a PlayStation 5.

Also Read

It seems like Genshin Impact is playing it safe with its first anniversary and keeping the rewards light, but things may change as the date grows nearer.

Genshin Impact fan? Follow our Twitter handle for all the latest news, rumours, leaks, and more!

Edited by Siddharth Satish