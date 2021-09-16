Genshin Impact 2.2 leak reveals new climates for Tsurumi Island, gameplay and first look leaked

Genshin Impact 2.2 will bring players to a new island in Inazuma known as Tsurumi Island. This island is unlike any other seen before in the game and will be full of creepy atmospheres and new creatures.

The island is also host to ever-changing weather, and players will need to deal with brand new climate types. Thanks to leaks, some information about the new climates has been revealed, and fans can see some of them early.

Genshin Impact 2.2 will be released in October, but players can get an early look at some of its contents here.

Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks: Tsurumi Island climates and more

#GenshinImpact #原神 There will be new weather conditions on Tsurumi Island. The images below show how the island will look at different times of the day. Lighting will change and visibility will deteriorate due to fog. There will be new weather conditions on Tsurumi Island. The images below show how the island will look at different times of the day. Lighting will change and visibility will deteriorate due to fog.



Tsurumi Island will have several new weather conditions that Genshin Impact players will need to deal with as they navigate the island. These weather conditions may impede progress, cause damage, block vision, or even uncover new paths on the island.

Not much is known about the exact effects of the weather yet, though some icons have been revealed thanks to recent leaks. It appears that the island may be dealing with thick fog and storms of Balethunder that will deal damage to players.

Navigating the island will definitely be a unique experience unlike any other in Genshin Impact.

Tsurumi Island gameplay

Some Tsurumi Island gameplay has also been leaked, and the island's creepy atmosphere can clearly be seen. Not much else is shown other than some landmarks and the raging storm in the background, but fans can definitely get a good impression of the unusual nature of the island.

Tsurumi Island has been enshrouded in thick fog for a long time, and not many are willing to step foot on the frightening island. Players may be the first to venture there in a long while, and the adventure is sure to be exciting.

Tsurumi Island map

Tsurumi Island has quite a large map and uncovering all of the areas on the island should take some time. Considering that there are still 29 more Electroculi to locate in Inazuma, Genshin Impact players will want to comb through the island carefully and find all of its hidden secrets.

As one of the last areas to be added to Inazuma, this will be full of treasure and rewards for the players to uncover.

Genshin Impact 2.2 will bring a brand new area for players to explore and it seems like a totally unique experience.

