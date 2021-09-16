×
Kokomi's ascension materials in Genshin Impact: Spectral Nucleus, Sango Pearl locations, and more

Sangonomiya Kokomi, the upcoming 5-star character (Image via Genshin Impact)
Nurul Nabilah
ANALYST
Modified Sep 16, 2021 09:14 PM IST
Feature

The next limited character banner for Genshin Impact 2.1 has been confirmed as Sangonomiya Kokomi, a Divine Priestess from Sangonomiya Shrine in Watatsumi Island.

Kokomi is a 5-star Hydro-catalyst character that was introduced as a supporting character with excellent healing capabilities. Besides that, she also holds an important role in the Inazuma storyline as the leader of the resistance army fighting against the Vision Hunt Decree.

Players hoping for Kokomi in the upcoming banner should start farming Kokomi's ascension materials in Genshin Impact.

Ascension materials for Kokomi in Genshin Impact

Kokomi's ascension materials include Varunada Lazurite Gems, Dew of Repudiation, Sango Pearl, and Spectral drops. Players can farm all of them in the current Genshin Impact version without waiting for Kokomi's banner to drop.

Ascension PhaseAscension MaterialsMora
1 1x Varunada Lazurite Sliver
3x Sango Pearl
3x Spectral Husk		20,000 Mora
2 3x Varunada Lazurite Fragment
10x Sango Pearl
2x Dew of Repudiation
15x Spectral Husk		40,000 Mora
36x Varunada Lazurite Fragment
20x Sango Pearl
4x Dew of Repudiation
12x Spectral Heart		60,000 Mora
43x Varunada Lazurite Chunk
30x Sango Pearl
8x Dew of Repudiation
18x Spectral Heart		80,000 Mora
56x Varunada Lazurite Chunk
45x Sango Pearl
12x Dew of Repudiation
12x Spectral of Nucleus		100,000 Mora
66x Varunada Lazurite Gemstone
60x Sango Pearl
20x Dew of Repudiation
24x Spectral of Nucleus		120,000 Mora
Hydro Hypostasis

Hydro Hypostasis, a new boss in version 2.1 (Image via Genshin Impact)
  • 46 Dew of Repudiation

Genshin Impact gamers can farm the Dew of Repudiation from Hydro Hypostasis, a new boss added in version 2.1. The enemy is located northeast of Sangonomiya Shrine in Watatsumi Island.

Hydro Hypostasis location on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)
Spectral drops

Specter, a new enemy in version 2.1 (Image via Genshin Impact)
  • 18 Spectral Husk
  • 30 Spectral Heart
  • 36 Spectral Nucleus

Spectral drops can be acquired after defeating Specter, a new enemy in Genshin Impact version 2.1. Specter can be found scattered in Watatsumi and Seirai Island in Inazuma.

There are only three types of Specter: Anemo, Geo, and Hydro. Unlike slime, they are not associated with their element, yet they are nonetheless immune to it. Specters are also capable of flying over water and surviving underwater.

Sango Pearl

Sango Pearls, a local specialty in Inazuma (Image via Genshin Impact)
  • 168 Sango Pearl

Sango Pearl is a local specialty in Watatsumi Island, Inazuma. All location specialties will be respawned every 48 hours after harvest. Sangonomiya Kokomi needs 168 Sango Pearls to ascend from level 1 to level 90.

Most of the Sango Pearls are located near Sangonomiya Shrine. While some of them are inside the Suigetsu Pool. Genshin Impact users can check the interactive map below to discover the precise location of Sango Pearls in Watatsumi Island.

Talent materials for Kokomi

Level Talent MaterialsMora
2 3x Teaching of Transience
6x Spectral Husk		12,500 Mora
3 2x Guide to Transience 
3x Spectral Heart		17,500 Mora
44x Guide to Transience
4x Spectral Heart
25,000 Mora
56x Guide to Transience
6x Spectral Heart		30,000 Mora
69x Guide to Transience
9x Spectral Heart		37,500 Mora
74x Philosophies of Transience
4x Spectral Nucleus
1x Hellfire Butterfly		120,000 Mora
86x Philosophies of Transience
6x Spectral Nucleus
1x Hellfire Butterfly
260,000 Mora
912x Philosophies of Transience
9x Spectral Nucleus
2x Hellfire Butterfly		450,000 Mora
1016x Philosophies of Transience
12x Spectral Nucleus
2x Hellfire Butterfly
1x Crown of Insight		700,000 Mora

The table above shows the total of materials Kokomi needs to upgrade one talent to the maximum level. Each of Kokomi's skills uses the same amount of materials in Genshin Impact.

Book of Transience

Philosophies of Transience in Inventory (Image via Genshin Impact)
  • 9 Teachings of Transience
  • 63 Guide to Transience
  • 114 Philosophies of Transience

The Book of Transience consists of three rarities: Teachings, Guide, and Philosophies of Transience. These materials can be obtained after completing the Violet Court domain east of Kujou Encampment, Inazuma.

However, this talent level-up material is only available on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday.

Violet Court rewards players with Book of Transience (Image via Genshin Impact)
Signora

Signora, a weekly boss located in Tenshukaku (Image via Genshin Impact)
  • 18 Hellfire Butterfly

Genshin Impact players who wish to upgrade Kokomi's talent above level 7 need to farm a total of 18 Hellfire Butterfly from Signora. She is the new weekly boss located south of Inazuma City, Narukami Island.

Signora provides talent level-up materials (Image via Genshin Impact)
Sangonomiya Kokomi's banner will be released at 6:00 pm on September 21 (server time). However, other 4-stars characters in the banner are still not announced. Kokomi was revealed to be a support character that specializes in healing and inflicting Hydro elements on enemies within its AoE.

As a Hydro-catalyst and a healer, Kokomi is bound to be compared to Barbara, a free 4-star character focusing on healing their teammates.

Edited by Srijan Sen
