Kokomi's ascension materials in Genshin Impact: Spectral Nucleus, Sango Pearl locations, and more

The next limited character banner for Genshin Impact 2.1 has been confirmed as Sangonomiya Kokomi, a Divine Priestess from Sangonomiya Shrine in Watatsumi Island.

Kokomi is a 5-star Hydro-catalyst character that was introduced as a supporting character with excellent healing capabilities. Besides that, she also holds an important role in the Inazuma storyline as the leader of the resistance army fighting against the Vision Hunt Decree.

Players hoping for Kokomi in the upcoming banner should start farming Kokomi's ascension materials in Genshin Impact.

Ascension materials for Kokomi in Genshin Impact

Kokomi's ascension materials include Varunada Lazurite Gems, Dew of Repudiation, Sango Pearl, and Spectral drops. Players can farm all of them in the current Genshin Impact version without waiting for Kokomi's banner to drop.

Ascension Phase Ascension Materials Mora 1 1x Varunada Lazurite Sliver

3x Sango Pearl

3x Spectral Husk 20,000 Mora 2 3x Varunada Lazurite Fragment

10x Sango Pearl

2x Dew of Repudiation

15x Spectral Husk 40,000 Mora 3 6x Varunada Lazurite Fragment

20x Sango Pearl

4x Dew of Repudiation

12x Spectral Heart 60,000 Mora 4 3x Varunada Lazurite Chunk

30x Sango Pearl

8x Dew of Repudiation

18x Spectral Heart 80,000 Mora 5 6x Varunada Lazurite Chunk

45x Sango Pearl

12x Dew of Repudiation

12x Spectral of Nucleus 100,000 Mora 6 6x Varunada Lazurite Gemstone

60x Sango Pearl

20x Dew of Repudiation

24x Spectral of Nucleus 120,000 Mora

Hydro Hypostasis

Hydro Hypostasis, a new boss in version 2.1 (Image via Genshin Impact)

46 Dew of Repudiation

Genshin Impact gamers can farm the Dew of Repudiation from Hydro Hypostasis, a new boss added in version 2.1. The enemy is located northeast of Sangonomiya Shrine in Watatsumi Island.

Hydro Hypostasis location on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

Spectral drops

Specter, a new enemy in version 2.1 (Image via Genshin Impact)

18 Spectral Husk

30 Spectral Heart

36 Spectral Nucleus

Spectral drops can be acquired after defeating Specter, a new enemy in Genshin Impact version 2.1. Specter can be found scattered in Watatsumi and Seirai Island in Inazuma.

There are only three types of Specter: Anemo, Geo, and Hydro. Unlike slime, they are not associated with their element, yet they are nonetheless immune to it. Specters are also capable of flying over water and surviving underwater.

Sango Pearl

Sango Pearls, a local specialty in Inazuma (Image via Genshin Impact)

168 Sango Pearl

Sango Pearl is a local specialty in Watatsumi Island, Inazuma. All location specialties will be respawned every 48 hours after harvest. Sangonomiya Kokomi needs 168 Sango Pearls to ascend from level 1 to level 90.

Most of the Sango Pearls are located near Sangonomiya Shrine. While some of them are inside the Suigetsu Pool. Genshin Impact users can check the interactive map below to discover the precise location of Sango Pearls in Watatsumi Island.

Talent materials for Kokomi

Level Talent Materials Mora 2 3x Teaching of Transience

6x Spectral Husk 12,500 Mora 3 2x Guide to Transience

3x Spectral Heart 17,500 Mora 4 4x Guide to Transience

4x Spectral Heart

25,000 Mora 5 6x Guide to Transience

6x Spectral Heart 30,000 Mora 6 9x Guide to Transience

9x Spectral Heart 37,500 Mora 7 4x Philosophies of Transience

4x Spectral Nucleus

1x Hellfire Butterfly 120,000 Mora 8 6x Philosophies of Transience

6x Spectral Nucleus

1x Hellfire Butterfly

260,000 Mora 9 12x Philosophies of Transience

9x Spectral Nucleus

2x Hellfire Butterfly 450,000 Mora 10 16x Philosophies of Transience

12x Spectral Nucleus

2x Hellfire Butterfly

1x Crown of Insight 700,000 Mora

The table above shows the total of materials Kokomi needs to upgrade one talent to the maximum level. Each of Kokomi's skills uses the same amount of materials in Genshin Impact.

Book of Transience

Philosophies of Transience in Inventory (Image via Genshin Impact)

9 Teachings of Transience

63 Guide to Transience

114 Philosophies of Transience

The Book of Transience consists of three rarities: Teachings, Guide, and Philosophies of Transience. These materials can be obtained after completing the Violet Court domain east of Kujou Encampment, Inazuma.

However, this talent level-up material is only available on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday.

Violet Court rewards players with Book of Transience (Image via Genshin Impact)

Signora

Signora, a weekly boss located in Tenshukaku (Image via Genshin Impact)

18 Hellfire Butterfly

Genshin Impact players who wish to upgrade Kokomi's talent above level 7 need to farm a total of 18 Hellfire Butterfly from Signora. She is the new weekly boss located south of Inazuma City, Narukami Island.

Signora provides talent level-up materials (Image via Genshin Impact)

Sangonomiya Kokomi's banner will be released at 6:00 pm on September 21 (server time). However, other 4-stars characters in the banner are still not announced. Kokomi was revealed to be a support character that specializes in healing and inflicting Hydro elements on enemies within its AoE.

As a Hydro-catalyst and a healer, Kokomi is bound to be compared to Barbara, a free 4-star character focusing on healing their teammates.

