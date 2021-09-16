Kokomi's ascension materials in Genshin Impact: Spectral Nucleus, Sango Pearl locations, and more

The next limited character banner for Genshin Impact 2.1 has been confirmed as Sangonomiya Kokomi, a Divine Priestess from Sangonomiya Shrine in Watatsumi Island.
Kokomi is a 5-star Hydro-catalyst character that was introduced as a supporting character with excellent healing capabilities. Besides that, she also holds an important role in the Inazuma storyline as the leader of the resistance army fighting against the Vision Hunt Decree.
Players hoping for Kokomi in the upcoming banner should start farming Kokomi's ascension materials in Genshin Impact.
Ascension materials for Kokomi in Genshin Impact
Kokomi's ascension materials include Varunada Lazurite Gems, Dew of Repudiation, Sango Pearl, and Spectral drops. Players can farm all of them in the current Genshin Impact version without waiting for Kokomi's banner to drop.
Hydro Hypostasis
- 46 Dew of Repudiation
Genshin Impact gamers can farm the Dew of Repudiation from Hydro Hypostasis, a new boss added in version 2.1. The enemy is located northeast of Sangonomiya Shrine in Watatsumi Island.
Spectral drops
- 18 Spectral Husk
- 30 Spectral Heart
- 36 Spectral Nucleus
Spectral drops can be acquired after defeating Specter, a new enemy in Genshin Impact version 2.1. Specter can be found scattered in Watatsumi and Seirai Island in Inazuma.
There are only three types of Specter: Anemo, Geo, and Hydro. Unlike slime, they are not associated with their element, yet they are nonetheless immune to it. Specters are also capable of flying over water and surviving underwater.
Sango Pearl
- 168 Sango Pearl
Sango Pearl is a local specialty in Watatsumi Island, Inazuma. All location specialties will be respawned every 48 hours after harvest. Sangonomiya Kokomi needs 168 Sango Pearls to ascend from level 1 to level 90.
Most of the Sango Pearls are located near Sangonomiya Shrine. While some of them are inside the Suigetsu Pool. Genshin Impact users can check the interactive map below to discover the precise location of Sango Pearls in Watatsumi Island.
Talent materials for Kokomi
The table above shows the total of materials Kokomi needs to upgrade one talent to the maximum level. Each of Kokomi's skills uses the same amount of materials in Genshin Impact.
Book of Transience
- 9 Teachings of Transience
- 63 Guide to Transience
- 114 Philosophies of Transience
The Book of Transience consists of three rarities: Teachings, Guide, and Philosophies of Transience. These materials can be obtained after completing the Violet Court domain east of Kujou Encampment, Inazuma.
However, this talent level-up material is only available on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday.
Signora
- 18 Hellfire Butterfly
Genshin Impact players who wish to upgrade Kokomi's talent above level 7 need to farm a total of 18 Hellfire Butterfly from Signora. She is the new weekly boss located south of Inazuma City, Narukami Island.
Also Read
Sangonomiya Kokomi's banner will be released at 6:00 pm on September 21 (server time). However, other 4-stars characters in the banner are still not announced. Kokomi was revealed to be a support character that specializes in healing and inflicting Hydro elements on enemies within its AoE.
As a Hydro-catalyst and a healer, Kokomi is bound to be compared to Barbara, a free 4-star character focusing on healing their teammates.
Loving the new Genshin Impact update? Follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact Twitter handle for more!