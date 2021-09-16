How to register for Genshin Impact 2.3 Beta program

The Genshin Impact official Discord server recently announced an application for the next round of beta testing for version 2.3.

The registration was earlier than usual, but it did not deter players from applying. Genshin Impact adds several requirements for the new beta testing to ensure the applicant is serious about joining the test.

This article will show gamers how to register for the Genshin Impact 2.3 beta program and what they need to know beforehand.

All you need to know before applying for Genshin Impact 2.3 beta test

There are a few requirements players need to know before applying for the Genshin Impact 2.3 beta program. Your application will only be accepted if you meet all the requirements below:

You must be over 18 years old when submitting the application Have a valid government-issued identification Be a member of the Genshin Impact Official Discord

Valid government-issued identification mentioned above generally refers to a driver's license, identification card, or passport that is unexpired. These forms of identification usually contain all of the necessary information.

However, if you want to use another identification card, it must include the following information:

Your name

A unique identification number

An expiration date

Your date of birth

Genshin Impact's development team will not accept the card if any of these pieces of information are missing.

Potential applicants for the Genshin Impact 2.3 beta test have a few hurdles to cross

Paimon's message regarding beta test applications (Image via Genshin Impact Discord)

To apply for the Genshin Impact 2.3 beta test, you must complete a Google Form and fill in all the required information.

Some of the questions for Genshin Impact Beta Recruitment (Image via Google Form)

The application will ask you a series of questions regarding your in-game account and how the Genshin Impact team can reach you. Make sure to apply before the deadline at 10:00 am on September 17 (GMT +8).

Paimon, a bot on the Genshin Impact Discord server, will choose members from the server and send them direct messages with instructions on what to do next after the deadline. Thus, please confirm that you can accept Paimon's DMs before the deadline; if you miss the message, you will lose your chance to test.

Duplicate applications will disqualify you from the selection pool, and the moderation team will be unable to correct any errors or verify the progress of your application, so double-check all information before submitting.

After being selected for the program, players can test the content of the Genshin Impact 2.3 update. This will help developers identify and solve any potential flaws or defects before releasing the update globally.

Although it may seem exciting to get a sneak peek at the new and unreleased content before it goes live, it also comes with a lot of responsibility. Testers will be required to sign an NDA and not reveal any potential spoilers. Furthermore, breaching an NDA may result in miHoYo taking legal action in the future.

