Albedo's birthday in Genshin Impact: Date, gifts, and more details

The mysterious alchemist of Mondstadt, Albedo, is having his first birthday since Genshin Impact’s original release.

Like other playable characters, Albedo reaches out to Genshin Impact’s protagonist on his birthday. In players’ mailboxes, they will find a message from Albedo with some small gifts attached.

When is Albedo’s birthday in Genshin Impact?

Albedo’s birthday takes place on September 13 in Genshin Impact. On this date, Albedo sends the Traveler a special message with some unique rewards.

Albedo’s birthday mail

In his birthday message, Albedo remarks on how birthdays just feel like any other day to him. Clearly, he’s rather apathetic to the special occasion, not exactly being the type to celebrate it.

Regardless, Albedo understands why others celebrate their birthdays. Though he’s noticeably stoic, the idea of gathering with loved ones for a celebration still interests him. Perhaps Albedo’s perspective on birthdays is changing.

He invites the Traveler to join him for his special day, thinking their presence might make the day special. For full details, players can read Albedo’s birthday message in the image below:

Albedo’s birthday rewards in Genshin Impact

On Albedo’s birthday, the alchemist sends the Traveler a few food items alongside the message. Genshin Impact players can find these rewards on September 13, attached in their mailbox.

Woodland Dream

One of Albedo’s birthday rewards is his unique dish, Woodland Dream. This dish is one of the many defense-buffing meals in Genshin Impact, increasing shield strength by 35% for five minutes.

At any time, players can try to recreate the Woodland Dream meal by using Albedo to cook Sunshine Sprat. The necessary ingredients are:

3 Butter

3 Fish

1 Salt

1 Small Lamp Grass

Berry & Mint Burst

In addition to Albedo’s special dish, the players also receive two Berry & Mint Bursts on his birthday. This beverage is an attack-boosting delicacy, buffing CRIT Rate by 16% for five minutes.

No recipe for Berry & Mint Burst currently exists in Genshin Impact. As of Albedo’s first birthday since Genshin Impact’s launch, there’s only one other way to get this dish. The Angel’s Share bar in Mondstadt sells up to two Berry & Mint Bursts each day for 1,500 Mora each.

