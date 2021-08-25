Genshin Impact leak reveals new Cake for Traveler; Players to get it on their 2nd Birthday

The Traveler’s birthday has always been special in Genshin Impact, and leaks now reveal the upcoming reward for their second in-game birthday.

In Genshin Impact, players receive the Cake for Traveler item on the protagonist’s birthday. The same gift will likely be given every year on the Traveler’s birthday, but with new designs.

Thanks to leaks, players can expect their second birthday reward to look different from the first. The upcoming cake design has been leaked, and players can now find renders to see what it looks like.

Second Cake for Traveler design revealed by Genshin Impact leakers

Since Genshin Impact is still just short of being one year old, no one has seen the second Cake for Traveler as of yet. Fortunately, players who are curious about their second birthday gift can check out the leaked renders of the cake.

Some players have noticed that the second Cake for Traveler appears to be Liyue-themed. If the design is meant to resemble the Geo nation, then future cakes may be designed in the spirit of Inazuma, Sumeru, and other nations.

Cant wait for my Sand Cake, when Sumeru drops — compLEXMind (@ComplexSimplex) August 9, 2021

A similar theory is that the cakes are designed as if they were made by a certain character. More specifically, many speculate that Zhongli was the main inspiration for the second Cake for Traveler.

I think it looks like Keqing. The flowers totally match her accessories, 100% believe she is part of this cake Collab. — Ashley Lay (@AshleyCLay_4) August 9, 2021

// genshin leaks



So if we speculate this cake to be from zhongli does that mean that the first cake is from venti?? pic.twitter.com/DUotP7lhOU — Lika ✧ Commissions open! (@Lee_ke5) August 9, 2021

It’s unlikely that players will get an answer as to why the second cake was designed the way it was. Regardless, this recent leak makes it very likely that players will receive a different cake each year on their set birthday.

What does Cake for Traveler do in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact players can set the Traveler’s birthday to any day of the year, and Cake for Traveler will appear in the mailbox on that very date.

Using Cake for Traveler provides a single Fragile Resin and a souvenir-copy of the cake that commemorates the event. Admittedly, these rewards may be slightly underwhelming, especially for players who had their hopes up. Nevertheless, the free 60 resin is still very useful for completing a few extra domains, blossoms or boss fights.

Though the second Cake for Traveler may look different from the first, it will likely function the same way. To find out for sure, players will just have to wait for their second birthday in Genshin Impact and log in to claim the reward.

