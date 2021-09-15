The latest Genshin Impact 2.2 leak sheds new light on Thoma's kit and Tsurumi Island's map and locations.

Thoma's Elemental Skill has been updated to absorb a different amount of maximum damage. Also, his fourth Constellation now bestows a different effect altogether. It now refunds 15 Energy when he activates his Elemental Burst, which is significantly different from the original fourth Constellation.

Of course, there is also Tsurumi Island to cover. Previously, Genshin Impact players were able to see Thoma explore the island. Now, they can see a clearer image of the island, along with all of its location names.

As always, it's worth remembering that Genshin Impact beta can always change in the final release.

New Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks: Changes to Thoma, Tsurumi Island map, and all locations revealed

Thoma Elemental Skill:



Max DMG absorption of Blazing Barrier (Lv. 1):

-Old: 23.5% of Max HP

-New: 19.6% of Max HP +1887



Thoma C4:

-Old: Fiery Collapse hits restore 1 Energy for Thoma every 0.3s.

-New: Casting Crimson Ooyoroi restores 15 Energy for Thoma. — Dim (@dimbreath) September 13, 2021

Thoma has received some changes to his skillset in Genshin Impact 2.2. Characters frequently get updates to their kit in Genshin Impact beta, so players shouldn't be alarmed by seeing changes.

The first significant change to Thoma is that his shield (Blazing Barrier) now absorbs 19.6 percent of Max HP, plus 1887 at Lv. 1. Back then, it was just 23.5 percent of his Max HP. However, that isn't the only modification to Thoma's kit.

His fourth Constellation has also been altered. Casting his Elemental Burst now gives him a flat 15 Energy. This update makes his Elemental Burst easier to charge, as it doesn't require the player to hit any foes. However, it still costs 80 Energy.

Tsurumi Island

This is Tsurumi Island without any watermarks (Image via Genshin Impact)

There are also Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks showcasing Tsurumi Island. The picture shown above is of the Island, but without any watermarks obscuring it. Tsurumi Island has been seen before in a video leak, and will be released in Genshin Impact 2.2.

The tweet above showcases all of the locations and teleport waypoints on Seirai Island. The Statue of the Seven is located on the eastern side of Tsurumi Island, next to one of two Waverider Waypoints. The Second Waverider Waypoint is northwest of Shirikoro Peak.

There are seven teleport waypoints in total in Seirai Island. One is at Shirikoro Peak in the northwest part of the map. Another is at Chirai Shrine, which is east of Shirikoro Peak.

Three of the remaining five teleport waypoints surround Mt. Kanna. The other is southwest of the Statue of the Seven, while the last teleport waypoint is on the southernmost island.

Official artwork for Tsurumi Island (Image via Genshin Impact)

The leaked locations for Tsurumi Island are:

Shirikoro Peak

Chirai Shrine

Oina Beach

Autake Plains

Mt. Kanna

Moshiri Ceremonial Site

Wakukau Shoal

All of this information comes from Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks, so their names are subject to change. Several names have changed between beta and the final version of Genshin Impact in the past.

The video starts with Thoma appearing south of Chirai Shrine. He then heads into the shrine, which gives Genshin Impact players a closer look at the location. Thoma later goes southeast and makes his way to the Waverider Waypoint on the eastern side of Tsurumi Island.

The video ends with Thoma near the Moshiri Ceremonial Site. There are other video leaks where the player can see more from Tsurumi Island. However, this video has higher quality than most of them.

