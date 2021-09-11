Genshin Impact 2.2 update: Release date, Thoma banner, Tsurumi Island gameplay, & more leaks

Although miHoYo has cracked down hard on leakers lately, there are still some credible Genshin Impact 2.2 revelations to cover.

The leaks include Genshin Impact's 2.2 release date, Thoma's banner and gameplay details, as well as some footage from Tsurumi Island.

Genshin Impact 2.2 information: Release date, Thoma banner, Tsurumi Island gameplay, and other leaks

The YouTube video above showcases some basic Tsurumi Island gameplay. It features the user playing as Thoma and how they explore Tsurumi Island. There are no storyline spoilers in that video, and not many enemies to see either.

The main appeal of this video is that it presents a large portion of Tsurumi Island to the player. It's nearly 10 minutes long, and it's a reasonably comprehensive look at the location. The players don't travel to every area, but they do explore most of the island in a general manner.

Genshin Impact 2.2 release date

Genshin Impact 2.2 will feature some interesting content (Image via Genshin Impact)

October 12 or 13 (depending on where the player lives) is the expected release date for Genshin Impact 2.2. One of the game's official HoYoLAB articles mentions that Genshin Impact 2.2 starts on 13 October 2021, 05.59 UTC+8.

Hence, it's safe to say that the leaked release dates are accurate. Tsurumi Island is a new piece of content that players can look forward to in-game. Thoma will apparently come out in the second banner of Genshin Impact 2.2.

Thoma's banner

[2.2 Beta]



Looks like Thoma is on the 2nd banner of 2.2



5 stars are unknown currently but it looks like only re-runs#GenshinImpact #原神 — UBatcha (@Ubatcha1) September 1, 2021

Thoma is a 4-star Pyro Polearm user. Hence, he won't be the main character of the second banner. It isn't known who the 5-star character is, but it's likely to be a re-run of some sort. Relevant leaks are expected to arrive.

Genshin Impact players speculate that it could be a long-awaited Ganyu re-run, although it could also feature another 5-star character like Hu Tao instead. By the same token, players don't know who the 4-star characters are either.

Thoma info

Thanks to leakers, fans can also learn what Thoma's skills and abilities look like in Genshin Impact. His Elemental Skill is an eight-second shield. It also has the bonus effect of absorbing Pyro DMG more effectively by 250 percent.

Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks state that Thoma's Elemental Burst applies a Scorching Panoply. This new effect triggers additional Pyro AOE DMG via Normal Attacks (known as Fiery Collapses). It can also create a shield that absorbs less damage than his Elemental Skill.

The tweet also displays leaked information about his passives. One passive has a 20 percent chance to double any fish caught in Inazuma, while the other one boosts the DMG from Fiery Collapses by 2.2 percent. This increase depends on Thoma's Max HP.

The final passive is Imbricated Armor. It increases Shield Strength by 5 percent for six seconds (once every 0.3 seconds). This is applicable to a maximum of five stacks. This effect only applies to shields created by Thoma.

Thoma's Constellations have also been leaked. C1 is essentially when another character incurs damage with Thoma's shield, then his Elemental Skill and Burst cooldown decreases by three seconds (once every 20 seconds).

C2 is simple, as it increases the duration of his Elemental Burst by three seconds. C3 and C5 boost the levels of his Elemental Skill and Burst by three levels. Their maximum upgrade level is 15, as well. C4 makes it so that Fiery Collapse will give Thoma 1 Energy every 0.3 seconds (if it hits an enemy).

Also Read

Thoma's final Constellation increases all party members' Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attack DMG by 15 percent for six seconds. This is applicable when his shields are applied or stacked.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul