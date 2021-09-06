Genshin Impact 2.2: Release date, leaked banners, and more details

Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks have revealed the latest information about the game's upcoming version, including new banners and more. With the story of Inazuma's Vision Hunt coming to an end, many players are wondering about the next step for Genshin Impact.

Thanks to these leaks, fans can learn about the new events and additions coming in the future Genshin Impact 2.2 update, along with a speculated release date.

Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks: Details of release date and banners

2.2 Rerun Info



Hu Tao and/or (possibly) Childe.



There is not much data to go off of, so take this with more grains of salt than usual. I'm quite confident at least one of them will make a banner appearance, but this is *subject to change* as always.#GenshinImpact — abc64 (@abc64real) September 2, 2021

If the game follows its typical six-week update schedule, then Genshin Impact 2.2 will arrive on 12 October 2021.

This gives players plenty of time to explore the rest of Inazuma and complete all of their current quests before the update launches.

Raiden -> Kokomi -> Yae -> Ganyu -> Hu Tao -> Albedo



No Guarantee of that exact order or that it won't change



Remember, you don't have to pull on Day 1, wait to make a decision on what banners to pull on.



Have fun watching the livestream tomorrow!#GenshinImpact #原神 — UBatcha (@Ubatcha1) August 19, 2021

There have been several leaks concerning the banners of Genshin Impact 2.2, and while the exact order is still uncertain, it seems that the update will focus on rerunning popular characters. Hu Tao seems a likely choice, with Childe also expected to make an appearance.

However, there is still uncertainty as the orders are subject to change during the beta. Fans will just need to wait until the update gets closer for a confirmation on the banner characters.

New 4-star character Thoma

[2.2 Beta]



Looks like Thoma is on the 2nd banner of 2.2



5 stars are unknown currently but it looks like only re-runs#GenshinImpact #原神 — UBatcha (@Ubatcha1) September 1, 2021

It appears that Thoma, a new 4-star character from Inazuma, will be making his debut in Genshin Impact 2.2. Thoma is a powerful Pyro Polearm character who possesses an incredible Elemental Burst.

He is a powerful support character who can provide great shields and inflict Pyro damage on enemies, even when he is off the field. Genshin Impact fans will definitely want to summon Thoma when he appears on the second banner of the 2.2 update.

Genshin Impact 2.2 events

Genshin Impact 2.2 will have some very interesting attractions, including the return of the rhythm-game styled event that featured during the Windblume Festival.

This new event, titled To the World's Sound Listening, will allow players to duet with some of their favorite characters and even obtain a new instrument. There will also be a flower trading event called Dreams of Bloom, along with an unspecified one known as Shadow of the Ancients.

Labyrinth Warriors: Rogue-like dungeon challenge event with 4 stages that award 3 types of currencies:

Damaged Replica: purchase Charm Magic buffs prior to the challenge

Battered Shikifuda: draw random buffs/debuffs after the challenge

Aged Token: for redeeming event rewards pic.twitter.com/RjVUDEwjxs — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) September 3, 2021

There are also plans for a rogue-like dungeon experience during the Labyrinth Warriors event, which should bring a new style of gameplay to Genshin Impact. Players will definitely want to try this new mode after it releases during the 2.2 update.

While there is still uncertainty regarding the Genshin Impact 2.2 update, fans will definitely want to mark their calendars for 12 October 2021. This update will bring a lot of fun new events and characters for everyone to enjoy.

