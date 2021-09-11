Genshin Impact fans are unhappy with miHoYo’s decision to take down Honey Impact over IP infringement

miHoYo plans to take down a popular Genshin Impact website (Honey Impact) over IP infringement, and fans on Twitter are irate.
Honey Impact is one of the most popular Genshin Impact websites out there. It possesses helpful guides, as well as feature information about leaked characters. Understandably, some Genshin Impact fans have grown attached to this website. Hence, miHoYo's latest decision to take it down has been met with much criticism.
miHoYo has recently sued Bilibili to uncover information about several leakers' identities. Unsurprisingly, this has led some prominent leakers on Twitter to close their accounts.
It now seems that Honey Impact is the next target, and Genshin Impact fans aren't too happy.
Genshin Impact fans react to miHoYo's decision to take down Honey Impact over claims of IP infringement
The tweet above includes a link to Honey Impact's message about miHoYo trying to take them down. This website will be shut down in 24 hours, although @HoneyDodogama has asked everyone to stay tuned for further notice.
The tweet was the first of many Twitter reactions to the subject. Naturally, some Genshin Impact fans have expressed outrage over the incident. However, some also state that miHoYo has the right to take down a website that uses leaked information.
Based on the sheer number of likes on Twitter, it would seem as though most Genshin Impact fans are of the former category.
The two tweets above are some of the most popular reactions to the recent incident. It ranges from disappointment to fans being genuinely upset. A user brought up a pertinent point about Honey Impact not just being a source for Genshin Impact leaks.
This statement is important as Honey Impact shutting down affects those types of players. It is worth noting that not everyone is upset about this situation. Some players support miHoYo's decision to take it down.
These types of players tend to leave their responses under the original tweet (or in other tweets supporting it). They still get many likes, which shows how some Genshin Impact fans agree with them.
miHoYo has asked players in the past not to leak information. Honey Impact has blatantly done otherwise, which is why some fans are siding with miHoYo. The main issue these fans have with Honey Impact is how the latter post leaks on the website (and not about the non-leak guides).
Some fans have lost respect for miHoYo. Others even envision Genshin Impact becoming dead without websites like Honey Impact.
Naturally, this means that some players are attacking miHoYo over their attempts to shut down Honey Impact. It's worth noting that Twitter isn't just a single hivemind when it comes to this topic.
There are players on all sides making different arguments. Some Tweets appeal to a person's ethos, while others leave a bad taste in the mouth.
It's also worth noting that it isn't just English Genshin Impact fans who are voicing their concerns over miHoYo's recent actions. The first tweet shows a defeated Kujou Sara while lamenting over Honey Impact's end.
Also Read
The second Tweet talks about miHoYo being out of their minds. The final Tweet discusses how the Genshin Impact community is going to be dead soon.