Genshin Impact fans are unhappy with miHoYo’s decision to take down Honey Impact over IP infringement

miHoYo plans to take down a popular Genshin Impact website (Honey Impact) over IP infringement, and fans on Twitter are irate.

Honey Impact is one of the most popular Genshin Impact websites out there. It possesses helpful guides, as well as feature information about leaked characters. Understandably, some Genshin Impact fans have grown attached to this website. Hence, miHoYo's latest decision to take it down has been met with much criticism.

miHoYo has recently sued Bilibili to uncover information about several leakers' identities. Unsurprisingly, this has led some prominent leakers on Twitter to close their accounts.

It now seems that Honey Impact is the next target, and Genshin Impact fans aren't too happy.

Genshin Impact fans react to miHoYo's decision to take down Honey Impact over claims of IP infringement

Okay, so @Genshin_Impact is trying to take us down behind our backs.https://t.co/Y2iqlc7Zeq



I am taking down the website within 24 hours. Stay tuned for further notice. — Honey (@HoneyDodogama) September 10, 2021

The tweet above includes a link to Honey Impact's message about miHoYo trying to take them down. This website will be shut down in 24 hours, although @HoneyDodogama has asked everyone to stay tuned for further notice.

The tweet was the first of many Twitter reactions to the subject. Naturally, some Genshin Impact fans have expressed outrage over the incident. However, some also state that miHoYo has the right to take down a website that uses leaked information.

Based on the sheer number of likes on Twitter, it would seem as though most Genshin Impact fans are of the former category.

Guys, this is bad. Mihoyo has just started the process of having HoneyHunter taken down. Honey is the largest database of Genshin content currently and includes everything from story content to voice lines in every language. 1/?#GenshinImpact #HoneyHunterhttps://t.co/OQjdJMqt6m — ashikai (@Ashikai) September 10, 2021

Rip honey impact you will be missed — ⚡️Genshin Impact Struggle Tweets⚡️ (@GIstruggletwt) September 10, 2021

The two tweets above are some of the most popular reactions to the recent incident. It ranges from disappointment to fans being genuinely upset. A user brought up a pertinent point about Honey Impact not just being a source for Genshin Impact leaks.

This statement is important as Honey Impact shutting down affects those types of players. It is worth noting that not everyone is upset about this situation. Some players support miHoYo's decision to take it down.

People in the comments kill me. It sucks we're losing Honey, yes, but MHY asked people nicely multiple times to not post, share or leak unreleased content and ya'll refused to listen. Now they are following the legal consequences of the NDA and other laws as is their right. — End Mhi (@mhireina) September 10, 2021

I am going to be frank. "Behind our backs"? Really? Let's be clear, it's you who are stealing someone work to being with with you putting up leak stuffs in your website. That's not a helpful act, it's just pure content robbery, now you are just paying the price. — SukkiMonsta (@MonstaTsukki) September 10, 2021

These types of players tend to leave their responses under the original tweet (or in other tweets supporting it). They still get many likes, which shows how some Genshin Impact fans agree with them.

miHoYo has asked players in the past not to leak information. Honey Impact has blatantly done otherwise, which is why some fans are siding with miHoYo. The main issue these fans have with Honey Impact is how the latter post leaks on the website (and not about the non-leak guides).

mihoyos takedown on honeyimpact actually made me lose some respect for them, its completely futile and all it does is throw away someones immense hard work and dedication… it was just a nice and accessible collection of information that already existed… fix THAT issue instead ? pic.twitter.com/PZlvVBbMGK — stealth ꕥ 秋のはなし (@kazuhablossom) September 10, 2021

What the hell Mihoyo

Leave Honey Impact alone they do much better job preparing their players than you do pic.twitter.com/EHUFYRe6XF — vix 🍁 kissing kazuha (@vixienity) September 10, 2021

just imagining a game without leaks, helpful sites like honey and any roadmap in particular so we can have something to LOOK FORWARD TO makes me see how d3ad genshin impact would be — z⁷ (@yoongizell) September 10, 2021

Some fans have lost respect for miHoYo. Others even envision Genshin Impact becoming dead without websites like Honey Impact.

Naturally, this means that some players are attacking miHoYo over their attempts to shut down Honey Impact. It's worth noting that Twitter isn't just a single hivemind when it comes to this topic.

There are players on all sides making different arguments. Some Tweets appeal to a person's ethos, while others leave a bad taste in the mouth.

GENTE O HONEY IMPACT VAI FICAR FORA DO AR FIM DOS TEMPOS pic.twitter.com/1fqXIeQN5Z — gabs!¡⚣︎ (@xiaoativo) September 10, 2021

não sério mihoyo até o HONEY IMPACT vocês querem tirar da hente s gente pode ter NADA pic.twitter.com/ynZsKNzRK7 — sky!! (@lKOKOMl) September 10, 2021

o genshin fandom indo morrer depois dessa caça aos leakers e desativarem o honey impact literalmente n vai trr mais nada pra intreter prevejo todos indo pro anitwt dnv — gio ✦! (@yomitas) September 10, 2021

It's also worth noting that it isn't just English Genshin Impact fans who are voicing their concerns over miHoYo's recent actions. The first tweet shows a defeated Kujou Sara while lamenting over Honey Impact's end.

The second Tweet talks about miHoYo being out of their minds. The final Tweet discusses how the Genshin Impact community is going to be dead soon.

