Genshin Impact 2.2 leak reveals first look at the Tsurumi Island

There are a few new Genshin Impact 2.2. leaks about Tsurumi Island that some players might wish to see.

Fans first saw Tsurumi Island in the Genshin Impact 1.6 Special Program. Not much was shown, but it gave a brief introduction as to what one could expect from it (including the picture above). Now, there are new Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks that reveal more about this mysterious new island.

There haven't been many leaks lately, thanks to miHoYo's harsh crackdown on some leakers. Hence, it's surprising to see a brand new leak on Tsurumi Island, especially since there is almost 10 minutes worth of footage in it. This article will cover some of that leak and also provide a link to that video.

Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks: Tsurumi Island details

A closer look at Tsurumi Island in Genshin Impact (Image via @ImpactYoimiya)

The leak above comes from a leaker known as @ImpactYoimiya. This leaker has revealed a few different aspects of Tsurumi Island, with the picture above showing what it looks like on the map screen.

Genshin Impact players can see that the Statue of the Seven is on the eastern side, with a Waverider Waypoint directly south of it. There are six Teleport Waypoints on Tsurumi Island, assuming this leak is valid.

What Tsurumi Island looks like

An image of Thoma at Tsurumi Island (Image via @MewLeL)

This picture comes from some footage involving Thoma traveling on Tsurumi Island. There is a reddish-pink sky, and it seems barren as Thoma walks around. The winds seem strong, as the foliage is moving back and forth in a noticeable manner.

Another video depicts Thoma traveling through Tsurumi Island in Genshin Impact 2.2, and it gives a closer look at what players can expect. The video is the same one that is listed below.

Footage of Tsurumi Island

This video is a low-quality copy of the original, but miHoYo has struck down some video leaks in the past. It's about 10 minutes long, but it showcases some parts of the new location quite wonderfully.

It's an eerie-looking location, and there is nearly 10 minutes worth of footage of it, so it's unlikely to be fake. Thoma goes through most of the island, and there aren't too many enemies to be seen here. Of course, it's possible that the enemies were already defeated and haven't respawned yet.

There is no quest or dialog in the video, so there aren't any readily apparent storyline spoilers in it. The most significant part about this leak is what seems to be ghosts loitering around some parts of Tsurumi Island.

Thoma, next to the Waverider Waypoint (Image via @ImpactYoimiya)

No music is played during the video, although the player can still hear the basic character sound effects. Most of the island looks unique from what one can see in the footage, but it always maintains a haunted atmosphere.

Tsurumi Island is expected to arrive in Genshin Impact 2.2. As all of this info stems from a recent leak, it's vital to remember that any aspect of Tsurumi Island can change in the final version when Genshin Impact 2.2 launches.

Not to mention that Genshin Impact players haven't seen much enemies here (which is unlikely to occur in a new location).

