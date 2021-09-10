Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks: Yunjin and Yelan appear in Moonchase Festival cutscene

Genshin Impact 2.1 is currently still in its first half, as players explore the many islands of Inazuma. The second half of this update intends on bringing fans back to the land of Liyue, where the Moonchase Festival will be taking place.

This festival will feature tons of Liyue cuisine and other festivities, and fans will be able to revisit many of their favorite characters. A recent leak has revealed a cut-scene from the Moonchase Festival which includes two new characters coming to a future version of Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks: Moonchase Festival cutscene revealed

Moonchase Cutscene Leak



This content will be available with Moonchase, please do not spoil for people who were waiting for it. https://t.co/f6T5wQ8dg5 — WFP (@WangshengFP) September 9, 2021

The Moonchase Festival cut-scene leak has revealed a lot about Liyue's history. The festival itself is only a few weeks away, and fans are ecstatic with anticipation.

The cut-scene has revealed two new characters - Yunjin and Yelan. The two appeared in the background and are yet to be officially unveiled.

Genshin Impact 2.1: Yelan revealed

Great to meet you Fu Hu- i mean Yelan! https://t.co/yMOBzF8ct7 — UBatcha (@Ubatcha1) September 9, 2021

The first new character to appear is Yelan, who has never made an appearance in Genshin Impact before. She seems to be a polearm wielder, and is dressed in traditional Liyue attire.

Many fans have speculated that she may be from the Guhua clan, as her clothing resembles that of Xingqiu's. There is a renowned polearm wielding style in the Guhua clan known as the Light Piercer style, and Yelan may be a practitioner of this art.

FU HUA NATION WE ARE WINNINGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGG pic.twitter.com/cenU5UG0AM — dee (ei yae miko & kujou sara wife)🦋 (@tomoefanacc) September 9, 2021

Many fans are also drawing parallels to a similar character in Genshin Impact's sister game Honkai Impact. The two do share a resemblance, and it is likely that Yelan is inspired by the character of Fu Hua.

This is similar to Raiden Mei and Wendy, inspiring two of Genshin's Archons. Fans will just have to wait for future Liyue stories to learn more about Yelan.

Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks: Yunjin revealed

miss yunjin now has an ANEMO vision? hmm very interesting pic.twitter.com/Jb8lNwDbe1 — roby ✧ kokomi whale 🐋 (@seramentalist) September 9, 2021

Yunjin has also made her first appearance in quite a while. Players first saw her when her model was leaked alongside many others including Hu Tao and Kazuha.

Yunjin has finally appeared in Genshin Impact, though it appears that she has gone through some significant changes. The Vision that she wears on her chest now glows with a greenish-blue color, which is a far cry from her original Geo Vision.

Not much else is known about Yunjin so far, but she will likely return once the players spend more time in Liyue.

Also Read

Genshin Impact 2.1's Moonchase Festival is only a short while away, and fans have learned a lot from this leaked cutscene.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul