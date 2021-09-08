Genshin Impact fans demand buff for Raiden Shogun citing underperforming support ability reasons

Genshin Impact 2.1 has recently launched and Raiden Shogun's banner released alongside it. She is a powerful 5-star character, but some players feel like she doesn't live up to her status as an Archon. They cite her as underperforming with certain characters, and claim that her support capabilities don't match up to prior Archons like Zhongli and Venti. These players have been demanding buffs for the Shogun ever since her release, and while some bugfixes have come through, there has been no official statement on her strength. Fans can find out more here.

Genshin Impact: Raiden Shogun buffs demanded by community

Many Genshin Impact players have summoned for Raiden Shogun as the powerful Electro Archon has amazing animations and visuals. However, some players have taken issue with her power level and support ability. They have complained about her inability to work with certain characters, along with lower than expected support potential.

anyways in recent news apparently cn players are using the same tactics done to buff zhongli in order to pressure mhy into buffing raiden too lol pic.twitter.com/88D7pqUorJ — ryn⚡️🛰 (@karakuryn) September 5, 2021

Reportedly, some players on the CN servers have even been threatening lawsuits and reporting miHoYo for false advertising in regards to Raiden. This is due to an unexpected incompatibility between Raiden Shogun's Elemental Burst and several other support bursts in Genshin Impact.

Should probably mention this off the bat:

Raiden Beidou is SCUFFED.

Raiden cannot trigger Beidou Ult damage during Raiden Ult.

Only way to make them work is to use Raiden Q AFTER Bei's ends to gap fill/gen energy.

This is intentional NOT a bug:https://t.co/dPkKljFIBc — JinJinxMathalos (@JinxMathalos) September 1, 2021

After Genshin Impact 2.1 went live, a 2.1 update details post was released that detailed Raiden Shogun's incompatibility with both certain Elemental Bursts, and weapons like the Skyward Spine. This is due to the way Raiden's Musou no Hitotachi is calculated as damage, and that keeps things like Beidou's Elemental Burst from functioning properly. As Beidou was hypothesized to be one of the best party members with the Shogun, this was a source of outrage in the community.

Raiden support fixes and Electro buffs wanted

there's people that saying raiden shogun is underperforming

i disagree

her kit's fine

the problem is her element

electro is the most weakest element in the game and even with the transformative reactions buff in 1.6 it only buffed anemo lol pic.twitter.com/sAzsBBSjEZ — ano (@wowimsuspended) September 5, 2021

Players are also calling for buffs to the Electro element, similar to the Genshin Impact 1.3 Geo buffs. Those buffs came alongside changes to Zhongli that addressed the issues seen with his low support capabilities. Players are hoping that something similar will occur with the Electro element, increasing its damage and synergies with other damage types.

me for the next weeks at every social function pic.twitter.com/8XcXDbwyjN — wolf 🌿 fisherman (@itsawolfgang) September 4, 2021

If Raiden Shogun's incompatibility with characters like Beidou and Electro Traveler are fixed, she will definitely become much more powerful.

Raiden Shogun builds still developing

IKTR!!!!! NOW WE WAIT FOR ELECTRO BUFF 🤞🤞 pic.twitter.com/5uu87IZ0D5 — ؘ (@cynofans) September 7, 2021

There are some players who don't believe that Raiden Shogun needs buffs, however, as it is still has only been a short while since her release. They believe that the perfect Raiden Shogun team is still being tested, and that her overall strength is still very high. While many of these players still want a buff for Electro, it seems that Raiden Shogun may still hold some secrets that are yet to be uncovered.

Also Read

Genshin Impact fans are a dedicated group, and only time will tell whether Raiden Shogun receives changes.

Edited by Siddharth Satish