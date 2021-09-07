Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks: Childe's signature bow, Thoma's banner, and Tsurumi island map revealed

Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks have revealed new content for the game's next version, including a unique 5-star bow and banner information on Thoma. The leaks also provide some images of Tsurumi Island's map, giving players an early look at the next destination in Inazuma.

The addition of this powerful bow being seems to point to a potential rerun of Childe, as the weapon has ties to the Fatui.

Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks: The Brumal Star bow and more

Genshin Impact 2.2 will be released with a ton of new content, including the new 5-star Brumal Star bow. The new bow seems to be tailor-made for Childe, as the Fatui Harbinger can utilize its powerful effect to significantly boost his attacks.

Here's what the Brumal Star does at refinement one:

When Normal and Charged Attacks, Elemental Skills, and Elemental Bursts hit opponents, the wielder gains one stack of Byakuya Kyousei for 10 seconds. Each stack of Byakuya Kyousei will provide an ATK% buff of 10/20/30/48% per stack. Each stack is counted independently of others, and count down on different timers.

The ATK% buffs provided by this weapon are staggering, and can massively enhance the damage of any archer in Genshin Impact. The bow recently received a change in the beta, in which its passive stacks were renamed from Iram Et Fatui to Byakuya Kyousei.

The significance of this name change is still unknown.

Thoma's banner

According to current leaks, Thoma will be appearing on the second banner of Genshin Impact 2.2. This means that he will probably arrive on a rerun banner, alongside a character like Hu Tao, Ganyu, or Childe.

Thoma is a powerful 4-star Pyro support character who can provide tons of extra damage to any team. He wields a Polearm and can create protective shields for his allies.

Thoma will definitely be a very useful character, and players will want to give him a try when he releases in Genshin Impact 2.2.

Tsurumi Island leaks

[ 2.2 Beta Leaks ]

Tsurumi island !!

also small spooky warning if you get scared easily.

C; @/ImpactYoimiya pic.twitter.com/SqDh5BgM48 — genshin leaks !! (@genshinleaks) September 5, 2021

Tsurumi Island has also been featured in these leaks, and it appears that the location is home to ghosts and other creepy creatures. This island is unlike any other seen before in Genshin Impact, and fans will definitely want to be prepared for the spooky atmosphere.

With Genshin Impact 2.2 set to be released around Halloween, it is fitting that this cursed area will arrive in the same update.

A new island, Tsurumi Island and the concept art of Island, will be available for the next update 2.2 pic.twitter.com/ix8xXeUJco — アリフ クレスナ (@20202002a) September 1, 2021

Tsurumi Island seems to be a pretty large location as well, so players will have lots to explore once it comes out. The map shows a plethora of twists and turns on the island, along with plenty of winding paths.

Apart from that, there also seems to be a new domain on some island in the middle of the ocean. Further details are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

Genshin Impact 2.2 will be released in about a month's time, bringing tons of new content to the game.

