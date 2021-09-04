Genshin Impact fishing guide: Approximate Fish respawn time, locations, fishing rods, and more details

Genshin Impact has just released its fishing minigame, and there are still plenty of facets that players should know about this rewarding pastime. Fishing in Genshin is a fun component and the rewards from it can be very useful, especially weapons like The Catch.

Players won't want to neglect this new addition to the game, as events featuring fishing are coming soon. These events will consist of achievements, namecards and more. Fans can learn even more about fishing in Genshin Impact here.

Genshin Impact: Fishing locations, respawns and more

The most important part of fishing in Genshin Impact is finding the right locations. Many are scattered around the map, and they are host to a wide variety of fish species.

Players will need to traverse their map well to hit every fishing spot and grab a rare catch. There are fishing spots all over Mondstadt, Liyue, and Inazuma, and getting fish from all of them can be a tedious experience.

Prospective fishing experts should mark down fishing spots on their maps and check them based on priority.

Fish respawn timer

WHEN DO FISH RESPAWN IN GENSHIN IVE BEEN WAITING FOR 2 RESETS NOW pic.twitter.com/H5fOEslXVo — sen | 🌱o/ (@MadamaStyx_) September 2, 2021

The fish respawn timer is still somewhat of a mystery in Genshin Impact, as there has yet to be a conclusive answer as to when the pools are usually refilled. It has been theorized that it takes up to three days to replenish, but fans will just have to wait for an official answer.

Still, there's a trick to getting extra fish out of the world, and it's as simple as changing the time from night to day. There are certain fishing spots that have different fish depending on the time. Players can capitalize on this feature to acquire some great catches.

Fishing rods

There are several fishing rods in Genshin Impact that can be purchased from each region's Fishing Association vendor. These rods can only be acquired in exchange for a region's fish. Interestingly, they provide a decent bonus for fishing in said region.

These rods shorten the timespan of a fish's struggle, which speeds up the overall process. To get them, players will need these fish:

Windtangler: Medaka x20, Aizen Medaka x20, Venomspine Fish x20, Tea-Colored Shirakodai x20

Narukawa Ukai: Medaka x20, Glaze Medaka x20, Lunged Stickleback x20, Purple Shirakodai x20

Wishmaker: Medaka x20, Sweet Flower Medaka x20, Betta x20, Brown Shirakodai x20

Genshin Impact's fishing provides a lot of resources and can result in some powerful rewards. Players should definitely give the fishing minigame a try.

