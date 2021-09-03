How to get The Catch polearm in Genshin Impact version 2.1

Genshin Impact 2.1 has brought tons of new content to the game, and the fishing mechanic is both a fun new minigame, and a way to get a powerful polearm. The Catch is a great spear that all players can get their hands on, simply by fishing up tons of rare fish all across Teyvat. There are several different species of fish that will need to be traded in, and finding them all can be difficult. Luckily, with the help of this guide and some patience, players can get one of the best free to play weapons in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 2.1: How to get The Catch

If some of you looking for the catch polearm, it's in Inazuma. pic.twitter.com/CZgsOr9ZAA — Ren | Joki Genshin & Titip Jual Akun Genshin 📌 (@shoyxz) September 1, 2021

The first step to getting The Catch is heading to Inazuma's Fishing Association, which is led by an NPC named Kujirai Momiji. They can be found outside of Inazuma City near a waypoint in Byakko Plain. Players will need to purchase The Catch by trading in several rare fish from throughout the world of Teyvat. These fish can be difficult to catch as the fish required can be quite rare, but with patience fans will be able to get them all.

To purchase The Catch, players will need these fish:

Raimei Angelfish x6 Golden Koi x20 Rusty Koi x20

Raimei Angelfish can only be found in Inazuma, while Rusty and Golden Koi can be found throughout many fishing spots in Teyvat. All three of these fish types pose a challenge to an inexperienced angler, but players will be easily reeling them in with a little bit of practice.

Where to find Golden and Rusty Koi

Golden and Rusty Koi can be found in many of the fishing spots throughout Teyvat, though they appear to be the most populous in Liyue. Genshin Impact fans will be able to recognize these distinctive fish due to their slender appearance and bright colors. These fish require the Fake Fly Bait to be successfully hooked, and they can pose quite a struggle to fish up. Players will need twenty of each of these Koi to get The Catch.

Where to find Raimei Angelfish

Raimei Angelfish can be difficult to locate as they are in a pretty secluded area in Inazuma. Genshin Impact players will need to head to a shipwreck off the coast of Kannazuka, but these fish will only spawn during the night. This area is also host to some dangerous Cryo Slimes and an Electro Abyss Mage. To top it off, the water is also electrified, which can make fishing a nightmare. Luckily, players will only need six of these purple fish to get The Catch. Raimei Angelfish prefer False Worm bait, and landing them can be hard as they are very strong fish.

Genshin Impact's fishing can be tough but the rewards are definitely worth it.

