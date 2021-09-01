Genshin Impact 2.1: How many Primogems are needed to get Raiden Shogun (Baal) from the new banner?

Genshin Impact 2.1 will be released in only a few more hours, and Raiden Shogun's banner will begin alongside the update. The new featured banner will have the powerful Electro Archon as the limited 5-star summon, and many fans will be trying to acquire her.

As a limited 5-star character, players will need to use their valuable Primogems to try and summon her for themselves. To guarantee that they can summon Raiden Shogun (Baal), players should make sure they have enough Primogems.

Genshin Impact 2.1: How many Primogems to summon Raiden Shogun (Baal)

Genshin Impact 2.1 will mark the addition of Raiden Shogun (Baal) to the game's ever-growing roster. This powerful Electro 5-star will bring her overwhelming power to a team composition, as long as players have enough Primogems to summon her.

Getting the Raiden Shogun (Baal) will test both the player's luck and their Primogem count. Fans can find out exactly how many Primogems they will need here.

To get the Raiden Shogun from zero pity without losing 50/50, players will need 14,400 Primogems. This accounts for summoning all the way to 90 wishes to guarantee that they will get Baal.

If they do lose their 50/50 however, this estimate shoots up to 28,800 Primogems, which can be a large amount if players haven't been saving up. If players really want to guarantee their acquisition of the Raiden Shogun, 28,800 Primogems will make their chances 100 percent.

How many Primogems with soft pity

When soft pity comes into play, the exact amount of Primogems that gamers will need begins to vary. Soft pity is heavily reliant on luck as it begins to take place around the 75-80 mark. However, it isn't the most reliable way to guarantee a 5-star.

Many players still shoot for soft pity as it costs significantly fewer Primogems. To hit the 75-80 mark, gamers will want to have at least 12,000 Primogems saved up.

Genshin Impact 2.1 is only a short while away, but there will be plenty of opportunities to grab easy Primogems once the update begins. New areas, quests, and other events will give anyone summoning for Raiden Shogun (Baal) tons of chances.

