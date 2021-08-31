Genshin Impact 2.1: Maintenance, release date & time for NA, Philippines, Canada & more

Genshin Impact 2.1 will be coming to players all over the world in a matter of hours, as the maintenance for this update will begin soon. Players need to assess the various timezones to accurately anticipate the timing of this update.

The maintenance is expected to last five hours, and after it is completed, the 2.1 update will be available to play. Fans can see an easy timezone conversion for their region here.

Genshin Impact 2.1 maintenance times

The Genshin Impact 2.1 maintenance will begin at 06:00 am on September 1 (UTC +8), as announced by MiHoYo!



Genshin Impact 2.1 is expected to begin its maintenance later today, and after around five hours it should be released to the public. Given the relevant timezones, the process will begin at these timings around the world:

Genshin Impact 2.1 maintenance time in EST: 6.00pm (August 31st)

Genshin Impact 2.1 maintenance time in PST: 3.00pm (August 31st)

Genshin Impact 2.1 maintenance time in BST: 11.00pm

Genshin Impact 2.1 maintenance time in CST: 6.00am

Genshin Impact 2.1 maintenance time in IST: 3.30am

Fans will be receiving a 300x Primogem compensation while the game is down, so once it returns they will have some extra wishes. Apart from that, players will want to prepare for the downtime by either using or saving their Resin.

Genshin Impact 2.1 release time

Genshin Impact 2.1 maintenance starts on September 1st, at 6:00 AM (UTC+8).

The game will be playable after 5 hours of maintenance.



Once the maintenance is complete, Genshin Impact 2.1 will be available to play. Players will be able to explore the new Seirei and Watatsumi Islands, collect great rewards, and learn more about Raiden Shogun and the Inazuma story.

The 2.1 update is expected to launch at these times according to timezones:

Genshin Impact 2.1 maintenance time in EST: 11.00pm (August 31st)

Genshin Impact 2.1 maintenance time in PST: 8.00pm (August 31st)

Genshin Impact 2.1 maintenance time in BST: 4.00am

Genshin Impact 2.1 maintenance time in CST: 11.00am

Genshin Impact 2.1 maintenance time in IST: 8.30am

Maintenance may end early, as the update process is sometimes quicker than expected. If the update takes longer than announced, fans will be compensated with extra Primogems, so it should be worth the wait.

Genshin Impact 2.1 is almost here, and fans only have to wait for a matter of hours before they can jump into the newest adventures in Inazuma.

