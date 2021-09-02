Genshin Impact guide for Seirai Stormchasers (Part-2) quest

Genshin Impact 2.1 has just launched, and plenty of new quests have been added to the game. Seirai Stormchasers is an important story quest that will help players explore one of the two new Inazuman islands added to the update. Seirai Island is covered in an unnatural thunderstorm that can deal some serious damage, so clearing it up can help explore a lot. The Seirai Stormchasers quest isn't too difficult, but it can take a while.

Genshin Impact: Seirai Stormchasers Part 2 quest guide

The second part of the Seirai Stormchasers quest begins after you've sealed the first warding stone. At this point, you should have sealed the first stone already, meaning you have a decent idea of how the puzzle mechanics work. This next set of paper charms will be closer inland, and you'll need to make a short journey to begin this next Genshin Impact puzzle.

Go to seal the Warding Stone

In the second part of the Seirai Stormchasers quest, the Warding Stone will be defended by several Nobushi and a Kairagi, who you will need to take down to complete this segment of the quest. They will appear once you reach the designated area, which is also conveniently near the waypoint.

The second Warding Stone (Image via Genshin Impact/ZaFrostPet)

Touch the paper charm hangers

The hidden paper charm hanger (Image via Genshin Impact/ZaFrostPet)

The first two paper charm hangers are easy to find, as they are right next to the stone, but the final one is hidden above a floating rock. You'll need to climb the nearby hill and use the gate to fly up there and interact with the final paper charm hanger.

Seal the warding stone

Sealing the Warding Stone (Image via Genshin Impact/ZaFrostPet)

Sealing the Warding Stone is the final step in completing this quest, and you won't need to do too much to seal it. Like the previous step in the quest, all you'll need is to make the paper strips on the stone align with the paper charm hangers. The charm on the floating rock has three strips, while the other two have two strips and four strips. Turn the top and bottom rocks until each of these numbers have been reached, and that will complete this Genshin Impact quest.

This quest is just one step in removing the Balethunder from Seirai Island and opening it to exploration. Once all the Seirai Stormchaser quests are complete, fans will free reign on the new island.

