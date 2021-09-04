Best Kujou Sara build in Genshin Impact: Artifacts, weapons, and build guide

Genshin Impact 2.1 has introduced several new characters, including the powerful Tengu from Inazuma, Kujou Sara. She is an Electro bow user with some incredible support capabilities and solid damage for a team.

Players can build her in several ways, but she most strongly fits as either a supportive buffing unit or a sub-DPS who can deal a huge burst of damage. Kujou Sara can be a powerful addition to a Genshin Impact team if built correctly.

Here's the best way to build Kujou Sara.

Genshin Impact: Best Kujou Sara build

Kujou Sara can be a great support in Genshin Impact as she is able to provide a massive attack boost to her teammates. Her ability to reposition on the battlefield can also be useful for getting out of sticky situations.

Players should make sure to take advantage of the Attack% buff they get out of her Elemental Burst and Elemental Skill to deal tons of extra damage to their enemies. One tip that is essential, however, is that players need to be inside of the AOE Crowfeather to gain the Attack% buff. Wasting the Crowfeather will result in having to wait for the cooldown to refresh.

Best artifacts for Kujou Sara:

2pc thundering fury + 2pc noblesse oblige

or

4pc emblem of severed fate



There are three main options when it comes to artifacts for Kujou Sara. Genshin Impact players can opt to choose each one depending on how they intend to use their Sara, but they all allow her to become a powerful support. The options are as follows:

4-PC Emblem of Severed Fate

4-PC Noblesse Oblige

2-PC Thundering Fury and Noblesse Oblige

These sets will increase the damage of her already powerful Elemental Burst by a ton, while also allowing her to buff her team even better in the case of Noblesse Oblige.

Fans can choose which set they want to run depending on whether they want to mainly focus on buffing up their team or if they want their Sara to deal more damage.

Crit Rate or Crit DMG Circlet

Energy Recharge Sands if using Emblem set, ATK% if not

Electro Damage bonus Goblet

Best stats on Plume and Flower

Best weapons for Kujou Sara:

Kujou Sara can use a variety of weapons, though her best choices are split between her damage-focused builds and her supportive builds. If players want to focus on a supportive Sara, they should try out these weapons:

The Stringless

The Favonius Warbow

The Sacrifical Bow

The Sacrificial Bow is definitely one of the best weapons for this, as it allows her to use her Elemental Skill twice which can increase the uptime of her damage buff significantly. Fans should make sure they have as much base attack as possible with their weapon of choice, as it determines how much the buff will be.

Genshin Impact players have a lot of freedom when it comes to building characters and building a character to fit a team is an important part of team creation.

