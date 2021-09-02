Genshin Impact fishing locations: All 8 fishing spots in Inazuma

Genshin Impact 2.1 has just been released, and it has introduced the new fishing minigame, allowing players to participate in the popular pastime. Fishing in Genshin Impact can also provide some great rewards like rare weapons, making it definitely worth doing.

Players won't want to miss out on this great addition to the game, and they can use this guide to find the best fishing spots all across Teyvat. Here's a rundown of all the fishing spots players can find, along with some interactive map details.

Genshin Impact's fishing locations revealed

Fishing in Genshin Impact is a great way to spend time and get some easy rewards, as this minigame doesn't take much effort. The hardest part about fishing in Genshin Impact is locating all the various fishing spots. Thanks to the interactive map, these spots can be easily located.

Dear Travelers,



HoYoLAB has officially launched the "Teyvat Interactive Map" feature >w<

The map not only marks the location of important resources, monsters, and elemental oculi, but also supports 13 languages!https://t.co/YJSn5kIx3J#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/ySUQXLQRYj — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) April 27, 2021

The official Teyvat Interactive Map has all of the fishing spots in the game marked, allowing for easy tracking and location. Players need to click the link to the interactive map and select Fishing on the right side of the page. This will bring up all of the places where they can catch fish and specify which fish they are trying to catch. For any aspiring anglers, this interactive map is an invaluable tool.

Inazuma Fishing spots

Inazuma Locations



1. Ritou 🐠

At the docks where you arrive in Inazuma. Go towards the island and you will pass it on your right. pic.twitter.com/RcAcfGtRl5 — 🍀Clover // 🔞NSFW - read pinned byf (@silkflovvers) September 1, 2021

The first fishing spot that can be located in Inazuma is right on the docks of the first island that most travelers end up at. Ritou island contains a great fishing spot near the waypoint on the far left side of the island. This spot can contain a variety of fish, making it a prime one, to begin with as gamers start their fishing journey.

6. (Offshore) Tatarasuna 🐠

Location is in the ship graveyard with the electrified water in the northernmost ship wreckage. This ship graveyard is located to the right of Tatarasuna.



[I admit I saw this in a guide, but didn't believe it and had to go check] pic.twitter.com/Bse5iB6rML — 🍀Clover // 🔞NSFW - read pinned byf (@silkflovvers) September 1, 2021

Two more fishing spots can be located in Nazuchi Beach and Tatarusuna. Both of these fishing spots take place near wrecked ships, as it seems that fish tend to congregate around these landmarks. The fishing spot near Nazuchi Beach has plenty of Pufferfish, while Tatarusuna's fishing spot is full of electrified Angelfish.

Watatsumi Island fishing spots

// archon quest spoilers

(spoilers specifically for new islands unlocked in 2.1, no quest related spoilers as far as I'm aware)



4. Suigetsu Pool

On the right side of the island by a bunch of rocks, there is a Ruin Defender walking nearby and a dormant Ruin Guard. pic.twitter.com/szf4Zpn5ct — 🍀Clover // 🔞NSFW - read pinned byf (@silkflovvers) September 1, 2021

There are two fishing spots on Watatsumi Island, and players will need to head to the new island to access them. The first is near the Sangonomiya shrine, and it can be easily accessed by activating the waypoint in the middle of Watatsumi Island. This fishing spot is full of many types of fish, making it a great place to catch some rare ornamental fish.

The fishing spot at Suigetsu Pool (Image via Genshin Impact)

The second spot is by the Suigetsu Pool and is guarded by a Ruin Defender that prospective anglers may need to take down. This site is on the pool's beach and is populated by Medaka and other varieties of fish.

Seirai Island Fishing Spots

This fishing spot can be found by Koseki Village (Image via Genshin Impact)

The last fishing spot can be found on Seirai Island near Koseki Village. Getting to this fishing spot will require players to have made it to the island, but they won't need to complete any quests to begin fishing here. This spot is easily accessible from the Statue of the Seven nearby, making it convenient for Koi fishing.

Genshin Impact 2.1 has introduced a ton of new content, and the new fishing system is a great way for players to relax.

Also read: Genshin Impact 2.1: How many Primogems are needed to get Raiden Shogun (Baal) from the new banner?

Follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact for latest news, leaks, rumors and more!

Edited by Srijan Sen