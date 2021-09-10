New Genshin Impact leaks reveal Ayato and Itto’s characteristics

It's been a rough few days for some Genshin Impact leakers, leading to some rather questionable Genshin Impact leaks about Ayato and Itto.

Genshin Impact players should take everything in this article with an ocean's worth of salt. Unlike other Genshin Impact leaks with vivid pictures and videos, some of these leaks are more in line with "he says, she says."

miHoYo has cracked down on Bilibili leakers lately. Unsurprisingly, many leakers have packed the bags and have deleted their Twitter accounts altogether. Still, there have been some reliable Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks. Only time will tell if these Ayato and Itto leaks prove to be accurate.

New Genshin Impact leaks, including possible Ayato and Itto characteristics

Reposting Sukuna's last leaks here, in case the account gets deleted.



So far, the Yunjin leak is true. Her updated design has been seen (though not in great detail) and she appears to have either a cryo, anemo, or dendro vision. (Most likely anemo) pic.twitter.com/JIy8pVLB1S — Nebiros - (Genshin Leaks + Lore) (@LuxArchon) September 9, 2021

Well-respected Genshin Impact leaker, Sukuna, has also recently deleted their account. Before doing so, they released a list of 15 "leaks" that may or may not be accurate. The original tweet read:

"Last leak from me, have fun guessing what's real or what's not. Thanks to everyone who showed support along the way, much love to you guys. Goodbye."

Not everything in this leak pertains to Ayato or Itto. The only relevant points are 1, 2, 4, 7, 10, and 11. The other topics are about different characters, which may not interest aspiring Ayato or Itto mains.

Looking at what's known

/GENSHIN LEAKS



GUYS ARATAKI ITTO CRUMBS DROPPED ??? CLAYMORE W/ MALE BODY SO LIKE ZHONGLI, KAEYA ETC?? GHOST-ATTACK??? GHOST BODY??${${[$]¥ HELP pic.twitter.com/Kh0DzM59n9 — ☁️ (@Kunikuzushis) September 8, 2021

There isn't much concrete evidence to suggest what Ayato and Itto can do in Genshin Impact. They don't have leaked models, but some other aspects of their characters have been leaked. In Itto's case, apparently some animations of his have been leaked (seen in the tweet above).

By combining the two leaks, it would seem as though Itto is a Geo Claymore user. Of course, neither leak is proof enough, as it's simply text with no image or video footage.

Sukuna's "leak" talked about Itto's passive talent collecting souls, and there seems to be some information about a "Ghost Attack" in the tweet above. If there will be five male characters in the upcoming patches, then it's possible Ayato and Itto can be one of them. Not to mention "upcoming patches" is a vague term.

Thoma is already confirmed to have a model and animation, so he is one of the five male characters coming to Genshin Impact.

// genshin leaks



NO ONE MOVE. AYATO CRUMBS pic.twitter.com/4IYTmaQSh0 — hourly ayato (@ayatohour) September 3, 2021

"Ayato is getting special treatments" is a vague statement in and of itself. At worst, he would likely be a 5-star user. If Sukuna's earlier leak is accurate, then it means that Ayato is a 5-star Hydro Claymore user. In-game text talks about Ayato being proficient with both a sword and a polearm, yet no credible leak references those as being his weapon of choice.

However, Ayato will apparently have a sword stance in his Elemental Skill. Sukuna talks about what his Elemental Burst will be in the Claymore form, but doesn't reference the sword variation.

It's vital to remember that all of these leaks primarily stem from text-based leaks. These types of leaks have been infamously wrong in the past. Hence, one should always take this information with a grain of salt.

