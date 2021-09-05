Ayato in Genshin Impact: Everything known about Ayaka's brother so far

Ayaka's brother is known as Kamisato Ayato, and he serves as the Yashiro Commissioner in Genshin Impact.

He is Ayaka's older brother and isn't present in Genshin Impact 2.1. Everything that players know about him stems from what other characters state. Three playable characters (Ayaka, Raiden Shogun, and Sayu) reference him. Some minor NPCs also give some insight into what Ayato is like as a person.

From what's known about Ayato, he's a hard-working commissioner. Both him and Sayu would prefer it if he took some rest (referenced in their voice lines). However, he also has a more devious side to him.

Who is Ayaka's brother? Everything known about Ayato in Genshin Impact

Ayato is the head of the Kamisato clan and is also the Yashiro Commissioner. Genshin Impact players don't know what he looks like yet, and there are no leaks suggesting that he will be a playable character anytime soon.

Ayaka's brother is not physically present in the current version of Genshin Impact (2.1), but several characters still reference him. Other characters' thoughts about him are where the bulk of the information comes from, especially since Ayaka's brother isn't in the game yet.

Playable characters referencing Kamisato Ayato

The Raiden Shogun references Ayaka's brother in a voice line (Image via Genshin Impact)

In Genshin Impact 2.1, three characters reference Kamisato Ayato in some way. The Raiden Shogun, Sayu, and Ayaka allude to him in their voice lines. Ayaka is the only one that references him under her story section.

Sayu's voice line discusses how busy he is and how he should just not do all of that work. By comparison, the Raiden Shogun's voice line talks about his trickery in the Tri-Commission's affairs yet commends his loyalty.

Most information about Ayato comes from his sister (Image via Genshin Impact)

Ayaka's voice line about her brother is similar to Sayu's in that she wishes for Ayato to take it easy. Her story section references him as well. Here, it talks about how he is the head of the Kamisato Clan and handles governmental affairs.

Ayato doesn't show up publicly all that often, which means that his sister serves as the face of the Kamisato clan. Interestingly, Ayaka's story section also references Ayato receiving a vision.

This vision apparently came when the Kamisato clan experienced something, although it doesn't explicitly state what the change could have been. Ayaka used to play fun games of Temari to lighten the mood, and her brother used to join in on it.

NPCs referencing Ayaka's brother

Some NPCs provide some insight into Ayaka's brother's character (Image via Genshin Impact)

There is a minor NPC known as Hiratsuka who references Ayato's mischievous side. Hiratsuka is in the Kamisato Estate, meaning that she is privy to seeing Ayaka's brother.

She talks about how Thoma gets anxious whenever he sees Ayato due to some past experiences. Back then, Ayato made Thoma eat some questionable food.

There is also Hirotatsu, who serves as a guard in the Kamisato Estate. He wishes to repay the kindness that Ayato has shown toward him, suggesting there is a gentler side to the commissioner in Genshin Impact.

Nobumori (located in the Komore Teahouse in Inazuma City) discusses how skillful Kamisato Ayato is with a polearm and a sword. Apparently, he lost his vision fair and square to Ayato in a duel.

