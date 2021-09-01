Who is Ayaka’s brother in Genshin Impact? Everything known about Ayato so far

Ayaka's brother, Kamisato Ayato, is the leader of the Kamisato Clan and a subject of much discussion in the Genshin Impact community.

There are no pictures or models depicting what Ayato looks like in Genshin Impact 2.0. All that players know of him is through what other characters state about him. From what players can gather of him, he's a workaholic who handles governmental duties.

There is an aura of mystery surrounding the character, but some other characters reference some aspects of his character outside of his hard-working nature. He has a good relationship with his sister, Kamisato Ayaka, who is the more public figure of the two.

Everything known about Kamisato Ayato (Ayaka's brother) in Genshin Impact

Although Ayato isn't seen in-game in Genshin Impact 2.0, there is still a good amount of info regarding the character. Nobumori (the Kamisato Doorman) states that he lost his Vision to Ayato in an honorable duel that involved polearms.

Hence, Genshin Impact players can assume that Ayato is quite skilled with polearms. Also, Hiratsuka talks about how Thoma feels anxious when he sees Ayato because the latter tends to make Thoma eat weird food.

References to Ayato Kamisato via Ayaka's Story

Ayaka's story details references her brother in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Ayaka's brother is referenced three times in her story. He is referenced under her Character Details, Story 2, and the Vision sections.

Ayaka's Character Details states that Ayato is her elder brother and the leader of the Kamisato Clan. Also, he handles governmental affairs, while Ayaka handles the clan's personal business.

Story 2 paints a similar picture. Except for this time, it talks about how he doesn't like to show his face often as he works.

Finally, Ayaka's Vision references Ayato. It simply states how the clan changed and how an unspecified heavy burden became Ayato's responsibility.

References to Kamisato Ayato via voice lines

Kamisato Ayato is referenced twice in voice lines in Genshin Impact. The first is in his sister's voice line about him, which talks about his busy schedule:

"As the head of the Kamisato Clan, brother always has a full schedule of places he needs to be. I do try my best to share his load, but there is no changing the pressure he is subjected to all year round, and the toll it takes upon him. *sigh* If you see him, remind him to take care of himself, for his sister's sake..."

The second voice line referencing him is by Sayu, who also reiterates how busy he is in Genshin Impact:

"Sometimes, when I'm taking a rest up in a tree, I overhear the shrine maidens talking about him. Sounds like he's pretty important and super busy most of the time. I don't get it, though — it's only work, or whatever, so why doesn't he just... not do it?"

Hence, Genshin Impact players can tell that Ayato is notoriously busy. Both voice lines share a similar sentiment about how Ayato should take a break from his busy schedule as the Yashiro Commissioner.

Follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact for latest news, leaks, rumors and more!

Edited by Nikhil Vinod