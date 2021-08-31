Genshin Impact 2.2: Thoma banner, update release date, Aloy on PC & Mobile, and more

Genshin Impact has revealed the release date for the 2.2 patch, alongside a new character named Thoma who will be playable soon. Also, the release date for Aloy on Mobile and PC platforms has been confirmed.

While PlayStation patrons can unlock Aloy on September 1, mobile and PC players will have to wait until October. As a result, the majority of the Genshin Impact community is eagerly awaiting the 2.2 update.

Here's everything players need to know about the 2.2 update, Thoma's banner and the procedure to unlock Aloy in Genshin Impact.

Thoma might arrive in Genshin Impact with the 2.2 update

In a recent tweet, Genshin Impact finally introduced Thoma as an upcoming playable Pyro character. Players who've completed the latest Archon quest will remember him as a generous person.

Thoma is a great help to the traveler and Paimon. Despite being an outlander, he has made some strong connections in Inazuma.

"Woof!" — Taroumaru

"What Taroumaru meant was that Thoma is very good at taking care of people and is a very good friend. " — Gorou



◆ Thoma ‧ Protector From Afar

◆ The Kamisato Clan's Housekeeper

◆ Pyro

◆ Rubeum Scutum#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/N4ztXTlh6C — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 30, 2021

Thoma's banner is expected to arrive in version 2.2 because Genshin Impact has traditionally revealed upcoming characters a few weeks prior to their actual release.

Thoma is a Pyro-type character from Inazuma in Genshin Impact! He's known as the Housekeeper of Kamisato Clan in the game. #Thoma #baal #raiden #mondstadt #genshinimpact pic.twitter.com/mvXxKzOMK2 — Sportskeeda Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpactSK) August 30, 2021

Yoimiya and Sayu were revealed in June 2021, and were released by Genshin Impact with the 2.0 update. Fans witnessed a similar release pattern for the Raiden Shogun and Kokomi as well.

Are you in a hurry to find Sayu? She is usually hiding in the trees in the afternoons. I have my own ways of finding her, so let me know if you need help. —Kamisato Ayato



◆ Sayu ‧ Mujina Ninja

◆ Shiyuumatsu-Ban's Resident Ninja

◆ Anemo

◆ Nyctereutes Minor#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/NW9uTDZlNq — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) June 7, 2021

Hence, it is safe to assume that Thoma's banner will be available during the 2.2 patch. Leaks have suggested that versions 2.2 and 2.3 will contain three re-run banners and Yae Miko.

Thoma will most likely be a featured 4-star character in one of the rerun banners for Albedo and Ganyu. He belongs to the Pyro element and uses Polearm during combat.

Genshin Impact 2.2 update release date revealed

Genshin Impact players on PlayStation are more than excited to finally get a free five-star character, Aloy. The protagonist from Horizon Zero Dawn is a Cryo bow user and also has a signature weapon called the Predator bow.

Genshin Impact is releasing Aloy in two phases:

After the version 2.1 update- Update 2.2 maintenence After the version 2.2 update- Update 2.3 maintenance

All travelers who are Adventure Rank 20 or above will get Aloy for free directly through in-game mail.

In phase 1, players on PS4 and PS5 will exclusively get Aloy. Other platform users who didn't avail the character in phase 1 will be able to get her in phase 2.

In the Aloy release date announcement, Genshin Impact has confirmed that the maintenance break for version 2.2 will begin on October 13, which will also act as the release date of the update. On the flip side, the 2.3 update will be released on November 24, as its maintenance will begin on the same date.

As of now, players can wait for the 2.1 update and wish for the Raiden Shogun and Kujou Sara in the new banners.

Follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact for latest news, leaks, rumors and more!

Edited by Gautham Balaji