Genshin Impact 2.2 update to bring Thoma's character banner

Genshin Impact has started an unofficial trend where they will release new character announcements a few days before or after the maintenance begins. Today, Genshin Impact revealed Thoma, the 4-star Pyro character who originated from Mondstadt but stays in Inazuma.

Genshin Impact fans will finally have a new male character after the last one being in version 1.6. In the announcement, miHoYo revealed Thoma's Vision, his constellation, and a little backstory. While Genshin Impact does not confirm it, Thoma is highly likely to be in Genshin Impact version 2.2.

Thoma is a Pyro-type character from Inazuma in Genshin Impact! He's known as the Housekeeper of Kamisato Clan in the game. #Thoma #baal #raiden #mondstadt #genshinimpact pic.twitter.com/mvXxKzOMK2 — Sportskeeda Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpactSK) August 30, 2021

Thoma will be coming in Genshin Impact version 2.2

Thoma ‧ Protector From Afar



Kamisato Clan's Housekeeper



Perhaps influenced by the relaxed and happy atmosphere of his hometown, Thoma is very good at socializing. Although he is an outlander, he has built an unexpectedly powerful network of people in Inazuma.#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/ouKOQtdqXb — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 30, 2021

Genshin Impact recently unveiled Thoma, a character featured in the Archon Quest of Inazuma, as a playable character for future versions. In addition, Thoma is confirmed to possess Pyro Vision, as seen in some of the official Genshin Impact videos.

Pyro Vision attaches to the right side of Thoma's belt (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact has not yet disclosed Thoma's weapon. However, judging by his pose in the cover image, he can be seen wielding a polearm. This fact was further proven when players noticed how proficient and precise Thoma aimed the polearm at the Raiden Shogun to save the Traveler in one of his cutscenes.

Thoma threw the polearm to Raiden Shogun to save the Traveler (Image via Genshin Impact)

Another crucial piece of information that Genshin Impact purposefully left out is whether Thoma is a 4-star or 5-star character. Previous leaks claim that he is a 4-star character to be featured in a re-run banner for version 2.2.

Genshin Impact fans also wish Thoma to be a 4-star character, so they will have a higher chance of obtaining him.

genshin leaks //



didn't leakers say there was going to be "another 4 star" being released in 1.7/2.0 besides sayu... thoma please god — crab (@xiaobingsu) July 6, 2021

Who is Thoma in Genshin Impact

Thoma's first appearance in Genshin Impact live stream (Image via Genshin Impact)

Thoma was first revealed in the Genshin Impact 2.0 live stream, where he was introduced as a mysterious person with a hidden background. He is also known as the Kamisato Clan's chief retainer and has a close relationship with the Kamisato siblings.

In a recent announcement, Thoma's backstory and personality were further defined for his fans to understand him better. Nevertheless, the most outstanding news about Thoma is how he is originally from Mondstadt. While fans never expected that, they were still thrilled by the information.

WHAT THOMA IS FROM MONDSTADT!? — rosie 😷 | catching up w/ jjk & playing genshin (@tsumuistired_) August 30, 2021

thoma is from mondstadt? so three hot genshin men are from mondstadt huh. what did venti feed his people 😟 — eia⁷ (@93kthv) August 30, 2021

Currently, Thoma works as the housekeeper for the Kamisato Clan in Inazuma. He's also known in Inazuma as a 'fixer.'

Thoma is a natural socializer, perhaps influenced by the laid-back and joyful atmosphere of his hometown. As a result, he has created an unexpectedly powerful network of people in Inazuma, despite being an outlander.

He is a naturally friendly guy who can readily become involved in various issues and form relationships with a variety of people. However, when it comes to defending the Yashiro Commission's rights and interests, he will hide his smile and reveal his serious side.

All in all, instead of the mysterious persona he was claimed to be, Thoma is actually a caring, friendly, and social individual who is concerned for all animals and comrades. However, he may be experiencing some horrible homesickness.

he gets homesick :((( when thoma’s on my team i’m gonna feed him mondstadt dishes till he’s full pic.twitter.com/k3oIzGcOkJ — drought is over, rejoice (@thomarchives) August 30, 2021

With the addition of Thoma, Genshin Impact will then have three Pyro characters wielding a polearm: Hu Tao, Xiangling, and Thoma. Thus, Genshin Impact fans can decide early on whether they want to use their Primogems to wish for the Raiden Shogun banner or save it to wish for Thoma.

