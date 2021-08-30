Genshin Impact 2.1 update maintenance start time, release time, Primogems compensation, and more

Genshin Impact version 2.1 is coming in two days, and players are ecstatic about it. As usual, miHoYo drops the version update notice a few days before the maintenance begins.

Genshin Impact mentioned almost all of the update details, new additions, and minor adjustments in the announcement. Of course, fans would give special attention to the update schedule to finish their Resin then wait for the maintenance to end.

The Genshin Impact 2.1 maintenance will begin at 06:00 am on September 1 (UTC +8), as announced by MiHoYo!



How excited are you? #GenshinImpact #GenshinImpactannouncement pic.twitter.com/Z9yDYBAEUm — Sportskeeda Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpactSK) August 30, 2021

In addition, Genshin Impact also revealed the compensation details for each Traveler.

Genshin Impact 2.1 maintenance, release date, and time announced

The Genshin Impact 2.1 maintenance will begin at 06:00 am on September 1 (UTC +8) for the update schedule. The maintenance usually ends five hours after starting, and version 2.1 is expected to be the same. Therefore, the update is predicted to finish at 11:00 am.

Each device has a different method to update the game client.

PC: Open Genshin Impact Launcher, and choose the Update option.

Android: Open Genshin Impact and follow the directions on the screen.

iOS: Players do not need to open the game. Directly go to the App Store and tap Update on Genshin Impact game.

PS4/PS5: From the Home Screen, pick Genshin Impact, then tap the "OPTIONS" button and select "Check for Update."

Version 2.1 "Floating World Under the Moonlight" Update Notice



Dear Travelers,



Our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance. After this is complete, the game will update to a new version.



View the full notice here >>>https://t.co/3d9bdnokKS#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/sVR73h6sis — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 30, 2021

Maintenance compensation

Genshin Impact maintenance compensation (Image via IkaUna Omnigods, Youtube)

Genshin Impact players are confirmed to get compensation after the maintenance has ended. For each hour when the servers are unavailable, they will receive 60 Primogems.

If the update is done early, there will be no change in the compensation amount. Thus, the rewards consist of at least 300 Primogems.

The bonus will only be given to Travelers who reach Adventure Rank 5 or above before the maintenance starts. Within five hours after the update maintenance ends, Genshin Impact will send the compensation to Travelers via in-game mail. Since the mail will expire in 30 days, gamers must collect the associated rewards as soon as possible.

Pre-installation function for Genshin Impact 2.1

Downloading part of 2.1 version resources by pre-install function (Image via Genshin Impact)

It is worth noting that the pre-installation function has already been released as of now. It will be available at 11:00 am on August 30 (UTC +8), which is today.

Players are recommended to use the feature to download some of the new resources in advance, accelerating the download and saving time after the Genshin Impact 2.1 update.

Fans can follow the guide here to pre-install the Genshin Impact 2.1 update on all devices available.

Dear Travelers,

To bring Travelers a better gaming experience, the developers will soon make a pre-installation function available on PC and mobile platforms.



View the full notice here >>>https://t.co/voL2mHEBfT#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/RKzdLXbDtX — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 27, 2021

Genshin Impact version 2.1 will release four new characters, the first banner being the Electro Archon Raiden Shogun and her faithful retainer, Kujou Sara. In addition, two new islands with different mechanics will also be added to the game. With this many additions, fans are very excited for the update that is to come.

Also read: Genshin Impact 2.1 guide: How to get 21,600+ Primogems in next update

Sportskeeda Genshin Impact is now on Twitter! Follow for all the latest news, leaks, updates & more!

Edited by Ravi Iyer