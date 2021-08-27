How to pre-install Genshin Impact 2.1 update on PC & Mobile

Genshin Impact recently announced the date for the pre-installation function for Travelers. The pre-installation function allows players to download the update ahead of time before the actual release.

In the Genshin Impact 2.1 update, the continuation of Inazuma stories and two new islands will be added. Thus, players can anticipate a large file size for the download and some downtime for server maintenance. miHoYo, thankfully, includes a pre-installation system that allows gamers to upgrade the game a few days before its official release.

How to pre-install Genshin Impact 2.1 update on August 30

Genshin Impact has revealed the pre-installation date and timing for the 2.1 updates. The pre-installation feature will be accessible starting at 11:00 (UTC+8) on August 30. This is two days before the 2.1 version is released on September 1.

Pre-installation for mobile devices will download part of the new resources ahead of time, speeding up the download process and saving time following the update.

To bring Travelers a better gaming experience, the developers will soon make a pre-installation function available on PC and mobile platforms.



How to pre-install Genshin Impact 2.1 update on mobile devices (iOS & Android)

There are two ways to pre-install the Genshin Impact 2.1 update on mobile devices. In addition, both methods prevent players from playing the game while the game's resources are being pre-installed. Before starting the pre-installation procedure, Travelers should complete any Domains or other challenges they want to complete first.

iOS users should go to the App Store when the new version is available and press "Update." Android users can start the game and follow the on-screen instructions (or open the Google Play store and tap "Update").

Method 1

Open Genshin Impact and wait for the final loading screen. At the bottom left of the loading screen, a cloud logo with a "Pre-Install Resource Package" can be seen. Select the pre-install resource package option, and then the 2.1 updates will begin to download.

"Pre-Install Resource Package" icon on the bottom-left corner of the login screen (Image via Genshin Impact)

Method 2

Launch Genshin Impact on their devices and open the Paimon menu by clicking on the Paimon logo in the top left corner. Then, select the 'Setting' tab before moving on to the 'Other' tab. At the bottom of the 'Other' section, there will be an option named "Pre-Install Resource Package." Click the 'Pre-Install Now' button, and select the 'Confirm' option to start downloading the file.

Download the file by going to Paimon Menu under the Other setting (Image via Genshin Impact)

How to pre-install Genshin Impact 2.1 update on PC

Travelers on PC can still play Genshin Impact while the game resources are being pre-installed. However, because pre-installation consumes a portion of the gamer network's bandwidth, it's advisable to make sure they have a strong network connection before starting.

Open Genshin Impact launcher and update to a new version. Players will notice the "Game Pre-Installation" option to the left of the 'Launch' option after the launcher update is complete. Click on the game pre-installation option and select Confirm to start the download.

Update the Genshin Impact launcher first (Image via Youtube/Aira Delasse)

Click on the game pre-installation to start the download (Image via Youtube/Aira Delasse)

After the pre-installation is completed, players can continue to play the current version of Genshin Impact until the new version is released on September 1.

