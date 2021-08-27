Genshin Impact 2.1 leak reveals 4-star characters of Raiden Shogun (Baal) Banner

A new Genshin Impact 2.1 leak from 戰斗大鍋 states that Kujou Sara, Sucrose, and Xiangling will be the 4-star characters on the Raiden Shogun (Baal) banner.

It is just a leak, so it is always subject to change in the final version. However, looking at it at face value brings up some interesting information. First, Genshin Impact players can see there is a weapon banner involving The Unforged and Engulfing Lightning, the latter of which is the Raiden Shogun's personal weapon.

Second and more importantly, Genshin Impact players can see the 4-star characters that will appear on the Raiden Shogun's banner. Kujou Sara has already been known to appear on the same banner as Baal, but Xiangling and Sucrose being on the same banner is new information.

Genshin Impact 2.1 leak: The other 4-star characters for the Raiden Shogun (Baal) banner

⚠️ GENSHIN IMPACT LEAKS ⚠️



CHARACTER BANNER

✅ Raiden Shogun

✅ Kujou Sara

✅ Xiangling

✅ Sucrose



WEAPON BANNER

✅ Engulfing Lightning (Polearm)

✅ The Unforged (Claymore)#GenshinImpact #原神 #Baal pic.twitter.com/6bCQ1yug49 — Genshin Update (@GenshinUpdate) August 26, 2021

The Raiden Shogun's banner will take place on 1 September 2021, when Genshin Impact 2.1 launches. Baal is a 5-star Electro Polearm user, with Kujou Sara, Sucrose, and Xiangling being the 4-star characters. Kujou Sara is a brand new character, who is an Electro Bow user.

If a Genshin Impact player needs to increase Xiangling's or Sucrose's Constellations, then this banner will be a good option. It's worth noting that the character banner is separate from the weapon banner, as it usually is in Genshin Impact.

Of course, the main star of the banner is the Raiden Shogun, Baal. It wasn't known for a long time who, aside from Kujou Sara, were going to be the 4-star characters accompanying Baal. Now, Genshin Impact players have some good support options should they choose to roll for the Raiden Shogun.

The 4-star characters

Kujou Sara is a new 4-star character (Image via Genshin Impact)

To reiterate, Kujou Sara, Xiangling, and Sucrose are the 4-star characters that will be on the same banner as Baal. All of this will take place in Genshin Impact 2.1, but it won't be the only new content in the 2.1 update.

If Genshin Impact players aren't interested in that character banner, they can alternatively choose to roll on the weapon banner featuring The Unforged or Engulfing Lightning. Likewise, they can skip the banners altogether and wait for Kokomi's upcoming banner.

There will be new islands to explore in Inazuma. Fortunately, players don't need to advance in the Inazuma storyline to roll for Baal or the 4-star characters on her banner.

