Genshin Impact reveals Seirai and Watatsumi island in version 2.1 Inazuma Diaries

Genshin Impact announced the new Watatsumi Island and Seirai Island in 'The Inazuma Diaries.' In addition to the location of the respective islands, Genshin Impact also revealed new mechanisms, new enemies and materials in the diaries.

Watatsumi Island and Seirai Island will be added to Genshin Impact version 2.1 after the maintenance update on September 1. The new islands may provide the necessary ascension materials for three new characters: Raiden Shogun, Sangonomiya Kokomi and Kujou Sara, as some of their materials are unavailable in the current version of Genshin Impact.

In Version 2.1, two new islands will be introduced in Inazuma, Seirai Island and Watatsumi Island. They both have different customs, let's go and discover these mysterious places together!



See Full Details >>>https://t.co/IYQ3NxvP5Y#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/msQQx1oUMG — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 26, 2021

Seirai Island and Watatsumi Island in Genshin Impact version 2.1

Watatsumi Island

Watatsumi Island is revealed to be a unique and colorful island (Image via Genshin Impact)

Watatsumi Island is located to the west of Yashiori Island. Its flora and scenery are unique, with various highlands, countless waterfalls and the Sangonomiya Shrine at its heart.

Because this area is separated from the other Inazuma islands by a significant distance, Travelers can expect to encounter unusual scenery and a culture distinct from Narukami Island.

The Sangonomiya Shrine, surrounded by mountains and misty waterfalls, is a major attraction on Watatsumi Island. The shrine serves as the headquarters of the resistance forces and has a dreamy atmosphere.

One additional piece of information revealed in the Genshin Impact 2.1 livestream is that the people of Watatsumi Island worship a divinity known as the Great Serpent.

Seirai Island

Seirai Island is known for its high level of Electro concentration (Image via Genshin Impact)

Seirai Island is located south of Narukami Island. High levels of Electro concentration are affecting some locations, which are engulfed in violent storms. Therefore, when exploring the island, it's crucial not to underestimate the power of the storms.

People rarely set foot on the island because of its strange, ominous vibe. The island's run-down villages, withering trees and abandoned shrines all appear to bear witness to the it's tragic past.

New enemies in Watatsumi Island and Seirai Island

Hydro Hypostasis

Hydro Hypostasis, a new addition to the Hypostasis enemies (Image via Genshin Impact)

Hydro Hypostasis is located on Watatsumi Island. While Genshin Impact did not officially mention it, the drop material from the Hydro Hypostasis may be the ascension materials needed for the new 5-star character, Sangonomiya Kokomi.

Travelers need to fight Hydro Hypostasis for Kokomi's materials (Image via DevilTakoyaki)

Thunder Manifestation

Thunder Manifestation, very similar to Oceanid in Liyue (Image via Genshin Impact)

Thunder Manifestation is located on Seirai Island. This Oceanid lookalike is another boss enemy that may drop the materials for two new characters, Raiden Shogun and Kujou Sara.

Specter

Hydro Specter, Geo Specter and Anemo Specter (Image via Genshin Impact)

Specter is a normal enemy that will be added in Genshin Impact version 2.1. In the official announcement, Genshin Impact only mentioned three elements of the Specter: Hydro, Geo, and Anemo. Other elements may not be added in the next version.

In addition, since the specific location of the Specter has not been disclosed, players can assume they will find it in both Watatsumi Island and Seirai Island. Lastly, the drop material from Specter is one of the items needed to upgrade the new polearm, 'The Catch.'

Watatsumi Island and Seirai Island will undoubtedly bring a lot of new content for players. Travelers are recommended to finish exploring the islands available in the current version to avoid being overwhelmed by the addition.

Also Read: Genshin Impact 2.1 guide: How to get 21,600+ Primogems in next update

Edited by Siddharth Satish