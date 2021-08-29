Top-up bonus in Genshin Impact: Double Crystal Bonus and reset explained

With the 2.1 update, Genshin Impact will reset each top-up level for Genesis Crystals in the in-game shop. This certainly sounds great for whales in the community and can even incentivize F2P players to finally invest in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact - Initial Top-Up Bonus Reset



After the Genshin Impact Version 2.1 update, each top-up level of Genesis Crystals in the Crystal Top-Up page will be reset to provide a double bonus for the first top-up.



View details here:https://t.co/gWr0VxDS6e#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/ipgHAXgv9j — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 20, 2021

The banner for the Raiden Shogun, Baal, will be live with the 2.1 patch. The Electro Archon is arguably the most hyped Genshin Impact character ever, and this explains why miHoYo has reset the Genesis Crystals' top-up levels.

Everything to know about the double Genesis Crystals offer in Genshin Impact

The Shop in Genshin Impact offers several Genesis Crystal bundles to the players. It is a premium currency that can be converted to Primogems at a 1:1 ratio.

To motivate players to make their first investment, Genshin Impact gives bonus Genesis Crystals to them. For instance, buying 6,480 Genesis Crystals for $99.99 gives players a massive bonus of 6480 Crystals.

It is worth noting that this bonus can only be availed during the first investment. Thereafter, the bonus significantly decreases with every purchase.

Genesis Crystals top-up bonus in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Interestingly, with patch 2.1, Genshin Impact is resetting the Crystal Genesis bonus. This implies that players can get double Genesis Crystals on their purchase, yet again.

Is this the right time to invest in Genesis Crystals in Genshin Impact?

Players who were about to make their first investment in Genshin Impact can certainly make the most out of the upcoming Genesis Crystals top-up reset event. They can purchase a bundle before the 2.1 patch and get double the Genesis Crystals bonus.

Following the reset, they can buy the bundle and avail the bonus yet again. Using this strategy, the new investors can get double the amount of Primogems by spending the least amount of money.

Having said that, the Genshin Impact community is still comprised of millions of free-to-play players who rely on Daily Commissions, Quests, and Events for Primogems.

Genshin Impact top-up Bonus reset and log-in event in patch 2.1 (Image via miHoYo)

The upcoming 2.1 patch will also arrive with many events and special anniversary rewards. Surpisingly, players can get 21,600+ Primogems without spending money on Genesis Crystals.

